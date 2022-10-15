Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russians in Revolt as Deadly Plane Crash Proves Their Army Is ‘Weak’
Three children were among the 15 people killed in their own homes late Monday when Russia’s ’roided up war machine resulted in a military plane incinerating a residential building in the Krasnodar region. Russian officials say those affected by the catastrophe should focus on positive thinking, and head...
Daily Beast
‘You Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss the West Goodbye
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of completely severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.
Daily Beast
Pregnant Woman Killed in Putin’s Brutal Kamikaze Drone Blitz
Early Monday morning, residents of Kyiv described the inescapable, dystopian buzz of Iranian-made Shahed-136s attack drones—which fly low into the city, weaving around buildings and carrying precision missiles that prove impossible to stop. The so-called kamikaze drones are a precise weapon shot from flatbed trucks—which leaves them vulnerable to...
Daily Beast
Saudi Arabia Could Give U.S. Defense Tech to Russia After Oil Row, Senator Fears
A senior lawmaker has raised concerns that Saudi Arabia could give sensitive U.S defense technology to Russia after relations between the White House and Riyadh soured over oil. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)—a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee—spoke of his alarm at the possibility in an interview with The Guardian after energy cartel OPEC decided to cut oil production in a move seen in Washington, D.C., as the kingdom siding with Moscow in its war in Ukraine. Blumenthal said he would “dig deeper into the risk” in talks with Pentagon officials. “I want some reassurances that they are on top of it and if there are risks, I want to determine what can be done to mitigate those risks immediately,” he added. Blumenthal previously called for a year-long freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia citing a “national security imperative” to avoid giving sophisticated weapons systems to a “country that has aligned itself with an adversary.”
Saudi Arabia Jails US Citizen For 16 Years Over Tweets Critical Of Regime
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a U.S. citizen to 16 years in prison over tweets he made while in America, some of which were critical of the Saudi regime. What Happened: A 72-year-old resident of Florida, Saad Ibrahim Almadi, was arrested in November while visiting his family in Saudi Arabia and was sentenced earlier this month. The State Department confirmed Almadi’s detention on Tuesday.
The Office of the Future Is Greener, More Social, and Might Even Include Childcare
Business leaders and architects are hoping innovative designs will add greater value to both workplaces and employees’ lives
Daily Beast
At Least 4 Dead After Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Its Own Citizens
At least four people have died and almost two dozen are injured after a Russian military jet crashed into an apartment complex in Yeysk, a city in the southwestern region of Russia. Footage from the crash—which happened due to engine failure, according to Reuters—shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in...
Daily Beast
There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive
Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.
Daily Beast
Fauci Intentionally Avoided Trump’s Infamous COVID Briefing on Injecting Bleach
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had a “bad feeling” ahead of Donald Trump’s infamous press briefing in which the then-president suggested that people inject disinfectant to thwart the COVID-19 virus. Fauci, who was notably not in attendance at the April 23, 2020 press briefing, said he felt he should “bow out of this one” after he was notified that the Department of Homeland Security had been asked to join the meeting and present statistics on the coronavirus’ ability to survive sunlight and other natural factors. “As soon as I heard it I said ‘Holy shit, this is gonna go bad,’” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert told ABC News on Sunday. Had he been in attendance, Fauci said he would have tried to cut off Trump’s remarks, or gestured toward him that they should call “time out” on the briefing.
US-backed foreign intervention has led to the disaster in Haiti
What comes first in Haiti: disaster or foreign intervention? The conventional, i.e. first world, wisdom has it that disaster comes first. The underlying assumption is that Haitians cannot manage their own affairs. The government is corrupt or ineffective or both. Its people are ensnared in a “web of progress-resistant cultural influences”, as David Brooks was somehow allowed to opine in The New York Times just after the country’s giant 2010 earthquake. Left alone, Haiti would descend into chaos and humanitarian crisis: disease, violence, death. That’s when Haiti’s so-called international friends – chiefly the US, along with Canada and France – are forced to come to the rescue with their big guns and elite forces.
SpaceX's former talent chief says she took 'the bad with the good' when working for Elon Musk. 'If you mess with the recipe you might mess with the magic.'
Dolly Singh worked for SpaceX until 2013 and told a BBC documentary that Musk was "never satisfied" but is "arguably the best leader" in the world.
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was caught on audio tape admitting that despite criticizing Putin after the invasion began, he accepted a birthday present from him on his 86th birthday on Sept. 29. “I have reconnected with President Putin,” Berlusconi said, according to an audio tape that has circulated in Italian media. “He sent me 20 bottles of vodka...
'Never did he imagine': Woman surprises father after 21 years apart
Valentina Aragundy surprises her father at the airport in Bogota, Colombia after not seeing him for more than two decades.
Daily Beast
Inside the Anti-Vaxxer Civil War
Dr. Robert Malone became a star among COVID-19 vaccine skeptics last December when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Even among opponents of the vaccine, Malone stood out for his claim that the responses to the virus were driven by a phenomenon he called “mass formation psychosis”—essentially, the idea that society had been hypnotized during the pandemic.
Marketmind: Earnings vs Rates
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Market tension is building between surprising positivity still coming from the unfolding corporate earnings season and the anxiety in interest rate markets and macro gloom.
Daily Beast
Britain’s New Finance Minister Junks PM’s Plans in Spectacular Reversal of Tax Cuts
British Prime Minister Liz Truss was dealt another disastrous blow to her credibility on Monday as her new finance minister reversed “almost all” of her signature tax cuts. Jeremy Hunt announced the massive policy 180 in order to do what was “necessary for economic stability.” Truss appointed Hunt to take control of the U.K.’s faltering finances after sacking her first choice of minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, last week. Kwarteng’s radical right-wing “mini-budget” announcing unfunded tax cuts and energy price guarantees in September plunged Britain’s economy into chaos, ultimately forcing Kwarteng into making humiliating policy reversals of his own before being replaced. Now Hunt has announced further reversals including junking plans to cut the basic rate of income tax and dividend tax, effectively killing Truss’ economic vision. “The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions,” Truss tweeted after Hunt’s statement.
First Thing: Biden vows to codify Roe if Democrats win midterms
President casts election as a choice between Republicans who seek to impose a nationwide abortion ban and Democrats who aim to protect it. Plus, how to have a better funeral
Daily Beast
Smug Trump Tells U.S. Jews to Be More Thankful—‘Before It Is Too Late’
Trump offered an ominous message Sunday morning, warning “U.S. Jews” to “get their act together” and be more appreciative—“before it is too late.” He even claimed that his own approval rating is so high in Israel that he could “easily” be the country’s prime minister. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said in the deranged post on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” It was just the latest addition to a repertoire of antisemitic stereotypes he’s tried to leverage against the Jewish people. He once told a group of Jewish Americans that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “your prime minister,” and that voting Democrat would be showing a “great disloyalty.” “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!,” Trump said in his Sunday post, without specifying what the sinister “too late” phrase might mean.
Oil prices tick up in volatile trade as U.S. stocks fall in tight market
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday amid plenty of caution as bullish signals like falling U.S. crude stocks and a generally undersupplied market were countered by bearish factors such as uncertain Chinese demand growth and falling gas prices.
