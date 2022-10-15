Read full article on original website
Sick of the spin
2d ago
What did the family do for the victims and community he terrorized for his whole life..after all they accumulated about 40 million $$$$.
you Daddy
3d ago
38 and Chicago South Minneapolis looks like 💩anybody's going to rebuild the area?
Lori Goergen
2d ago
The same family that never even went to his house after his death to collect his things?
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in North Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
Haunted Acres shines as a scary fun fundraiser in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Minn. — It's terrifyingly on-trend. "Skeletons are really hot right now," enthused Marlene Roberts, a member of the Hamil Lions Club. She is one of the hundreds of volunteers who create the scary, fun experience at Haunted Acres. "It's illusions and misdirection, and noise, and a lot of fun."
Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship
MINNEAPOLIS — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis. “It's extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of...
Lyndale Community School's Somali Heritage Program bridges home and school
MINNEAPOLIS — It's a brisk fall morning at Lyndale Community School, and students arrive bundled in coats, wearing their backpacks. Many students arrive with their parents or walk, as many families live close enough to the school to not have to take the bus. "Good morning! Are you sleepy?"...
Spurred by friend's death, man builds tiny house for homeless Native Americans
On the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, between a busy highway ramp and a transit station, there sits a miniature version of the American Dream. It's a home so tiny that it could fit into a standard parking space. It's roughly one-fifteenth the size of a typical Minnesota home, yet still has enough space for a sleeping bunk, kitchen sink, refrigerator, folding table with two barstools and a bathroom with shower. The building's roof is topped with enough solar panels to power the home and keep it warm through a Minnesota winter.
Lamb of God sets Minneapolis ablaze
The Armory in Minneapolis buzzed with energy on September 28th, 2022, as fans packed in for Lamb of God’s Omens Tour. The lineup consisted of several metal favorites, all of which frequently headline their own tours. For each of these bands to be performing on the same bill on...
Several MN Students Treated By Paramedics Because Of Tik Tok Challenge
When I was a kid, before social media, we had to come up with stupid ideas all by ourselves. The internet has deprived kids now of thinking up their own moronic stunts. Just when you think the internet is making kids smarter, we must think again.. Last Friday, according to...
Restaurant Review: Little Tijuana
How good is the Eat Street favorite's comeback? The post Restaurant Review: Little Tijuana appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?
My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
Former military captain surprised while returning home for 1st time following cancer, stroke
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – More than a dozen of Capt. John Jaros' military brothers and sisters welcomed him home Saturday – marking the next step in a multi-year recovery.Jaros, who served as Naval Construction Battalion Captain, has spent the last year recovering from a traumatic brain bleed and stroke he had just days after being declared cancer free. "The past two years have been a little bit of a struggle," said Jaros' wife Mary.Mary and John met in 2012. He had recently served overseas in Iraq, directing a team in the effort to rebuild areas crucial to the war effort....
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
Developing a healthy relationship with food
MINNEAPOLIS — Since the rise of social media, kids, teens and even adults see images of unrealistic body standards online nearly every day. Trying to emulate what these platforms portray as the "ideal" body, however, can lead to serious mental and physical health issues. But as they say, change...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Halloween decor inspiration from Valleyfair
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair did a pivot from ValleySCARE to a more family friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween celebration... which means the decorations had to take a shift too.
MSP Film Society kicks off 10th annual Cine Latino festival with screenings for high school students
MINNEAPOLIS — While Hispanic Heritage Month might be over, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Film Society's 10th-annual Cine Latino Film Festival began on Thursday with a kick-off party at La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis. On Friday, the celebration continued with a morning film screening of curated short films for...
