ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 72

World Without End
3d ago

Its important to put a end to these petty laws that call for no criminal charges. I heard about an older homeless man panhandling. The officers approached him. Big arrest right. At the most they tell them to move on. This is what the older man did. He was tasered he fell against the curb. He is paralyzed from the neck down now. Guess what taxpayers have to pay millions. Was it worth it. AS A TAXPAYER AND A HUMAN HELL NO!!

Reply(3)
26
Brenda Begay
4d ago

Going way out of their way to make someone miserable. Probably chases people around on foot for stealing candy. Gets himself all banged up over nothing.

Reply(7)
25
A Normal Person
3d ago

Allegedly laws need to change to get officers like that off the streets and what it that was younger people who don't know really what to do or react especially since that have some excuse laws that unjustified licensing to murder period Allegedly I pray people demand better not just to protect some citizens but some good cops?

Reply(5)
10
Related
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RadarOnline

'Not Helping The Community': George Floyd's Former Roommates Criticize Black Lives Matter In Chat WIth Candace Owens

Two of George Floyd’s former roommates slammed the Black Lives Matter organization and claimed the foundation never once helped them in the wake of Floyd’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claims were made in a newly released documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.Owens’ documentary, which explores Floyd's May 2020 murder, Minneapolis and “the violent, racially-divided aftermath that fueled BLM's global rise-and filled its coffers,” also includes a series of interviews with those who claim the BLM organization negatively affected them.Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott, who lived with Floyd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'

The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
iheart.com

Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy