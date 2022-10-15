Its important to put a end to these petty laws that call for no criminal charges. I heard about an older homeless man panhandling. The officers approached him. Big arrest right. At the most they tell them to move on. This is what the older man did. He was tasered he fell against the curb. He is paralyzed from the neck down now. Guess what taxpayers have to pay millions. Was it worth it. AS A TAXPAYER AND A HUMAN HELL NO!!
Going way out of their way to make someone miserable. Probably chases people around on foot for stealing candy. Gets himself all banged up over nothing.
Allegedly laws need to change to get officers like that off the streets and what it that was younger people who don't know really what to do or react especially since that have some excuse laws that unjustified licensing to murder period Allegedly I pray people demand better not just to protect some citizens but some good cops?
