Commerce City, CO

"It makes me so happy": Denver Art academy gets international recognition

DENVER — REAL Academy of Art Colorado has been teaching art students the fundamentals of drawing, painting, sculpting techniques that date back to the Renaissance Era. Now, they’re grabbing international attention from the art world and the Art Renewal Center (ARC), one of the world’s most respected fine art organizations.
RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote

DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
New mural in RiNo pushes for Mount Evans name change

DENVER — The state renaming board has not made a decision on what the new name for Mount Evans will be but support is continuing to focus on one particular option. There are currently six alternatives on the table. Two of the names were suggested by the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, including one name especially popular among tribal representatives.
Teacher shortage may need community buy-in solution

DENVER — Fixing Colorado's teacher shortage is a complex problem. A lot of solutions are being explored, including a program that asks the community to buy into education in a different way. With more teachers retiring than there are new teachers coming into the classroom, COVID, and the great...
Denver organization helps mothers find mental health resources

DENVER, Colorado — While new mothers experience parenthood for the first time, one organization makes sure to prioritize resources for mothers and their children. Lifespan Local has a maternal mental health resource for mothers in Westwood, a neighborhood in Southwest Denver that is home to a number of Hispanic/Latino, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Native American families.
Alicia Cardenas honored as part of Denver exhibit

DENVER, Colorado — A woman killed in a shooting spree that spanned through Denver and Lakewood is being honored at an exhibit. Alicia Cardenas is one of 22 new women that will be honored as part of the 'Return of the Corn Mothers' at History Colorado. The exhibit runs...
Man from Nicaragua dies in custody at Aurora ICE facility

AURORA, Colo. — A 39-year-old man from Nicaragua died while in custody at the ICE detention facility in Aurora. The federal agency said Melvin Calero-Mendoza passed away at a hospital Thursday, but very few other details about his death were released. "More scrutiny needs to be paid to what...
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
The state of gear volunteer firefighters are using

DENVER — When the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control visited fire trainings around the state, what they saw terrified them. They saw volunteer firefighters using gear and equipment twenty to thirty years old and knew they were using that same gear out on emergency calls. This is...
Ron Thomas sworn in as new Denver Police chief

DENVER — Current Division Chief Ron Thomas was sworn in as the newest chief of the Denver Police Department (DPD) Tuesday morning. The Denver City Council confirmed Thomas as the new chief in a unanimous vote on Monday. Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Thomas as the new chief on Aug....
9NEWS Parade of Lights to return for the holidays

DENVER — It's about that time of year!. The 9NEWS Parade of Lights, Colorado's biggest holiday parade, is making its return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing about 300,000 people to downtown Denver annually.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish

DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
Denver Police officer fired after arrest in Aurora

DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested Saturday on multiple charges including domestic violence. DPD said he's been fired. Daniel Caballero, 27, was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on suspicion of the following charges, DPD said Tuesday:. Harassment - domestic violence. Menacing.
