Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 yearsHeather WillardAurora, CO
Construction beginning on new Aurora Mental Health Center campusDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?David HeitzDenver, CO
Hartsook, Henry battle for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
University Prep Charter School contract rejected by Adams 14 school board
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — As Wendy Hernandez looked through her son Dominic's progress report, she reflected on why she felt University Prep (UPrep) was the right choice for him. "...there's always communication between staff, between the teachers," Hernandez said. However, one improvement she hopes for, was for better means...
"It makes me so happy": Denver Art academy gets international recognition
DENVER — REAL Academy of Art Colorado has been teaching art students the fundamentals of drawing, painting, sculpting techniques that date back to the Renaissance Era. Now, they’re grabbing international attention from the art world and the Art Renewal Center (ARC), one of the world’s most respected fine art organizations.
RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote
DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
New mural in RiNo pushes for Mount Evans name change
DENVER — The state renaming board has not made a decision on what the new name for Mount Evans will be but support is continuing to focus on one particular option. There are currently six alternatives on the table. Two of the names were suggested by the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, including one name especially popular among tribal representatives.
Teacher shortage may need community buy-in solution
DENVER — Fixing Colorado's teacher shortage is a complex problem. A lot of solutions are being explored, including a program that asks the community to buy into education in a different way. With more teachers retiring than there are new teachers coming into the classroom, COVID, and the great...
Denver organization helps mothers find mental health resources
DENVER, Colorado — While new mothers experience parenthood for the first time, one organization makes sure to prioritize resources for mothers and their children. Lifespan Local has a maternal mental health resource for mothers in Westwood, a neighborhood in Southwest Denver that is home to a number of Hispanic/Latino, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Native American families.
DPS has a plan to fix inequities in a special needs program, but the district and advocates agree it's not enough
DENVER — Denver Public Schools submitted its initial plan this week to fix a special education program the state found systematically denied the education rights of Black students. The corrective action plan followed requirements from the Colorado Department of Education, which mainly addressed training for the district's team overseeing...
Alicia Cardenas honored as part of Denver exhibit
DENVER, Colorado — A woman killed in a shooting spree that spanned through Denver and Lakewood is being honored at an exhibit. Alicia Cardenas is one of 22 new women that will be honored as part of the 'Return of the Corn Mothers' at History Colorado. The exhibit runs...
Man from Nicaragua dies in custody at Aurora ICE facility
AURORA, Colo. — A 39-year-old man from Nicaragua died while in custody at the ICE detention facility in Aurora. The federal agency said Melvin Calero-Mendoza passed away at a hospital Thursday, but very few other details about his death were released. "More scrutiny needs to be paid to what...
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
The state of gear volunteer firefighters are using
DENVER — When the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control visited fire trainings around the state, what they saw terrified them. They saw volunteer firefighters using gear and equipment twenty to thirty years old and knew they were using that same gear out on emergency calls. This is...
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
Ron Thomas sworn in as new Denver Police chief
DENVER — Current Division Chief Ron Thomas was sworn in as the newest chief of the Denver Police Department (DPD) Tuesday morning. The Denver City Council confirmed Thomas as the new chief in a unanimous vote on Monday. Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Thomas as the new chief on Aug....
Rylie's ARK Halloween 'Bootique' sells donated costumes
The special 'Bootique' opens next weekend in Centennial and will offer costumes for anyone in need at a low cost of 'pay what makes you happy'.
Mother delivering twin girls shares sweet coincidence with delivery nurses
DENVER — Early this month, a mother who was delivering two twin baby girls had a sweet coincidence with two labor and delivery nurses. Lauren Meehan had a little surprise while delivering her twin girls at Rose Medical Center this month. Meehan said her twins decided to make an...
9NEWS Parade of Lights to return for the holidays
DENVER — It's about that time of year!. The 9NEWS Parade of Lights, Colorado's biggest holiday parade, is making its return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing about 300,000 people to downtown Denver annually.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish
DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
Denver Police officer fired after arrest in Aurora
DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested Saturday on multiple charges including domestic violence. DPD said he's been fired. Daniel Caballero, 27, was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on suspicion of the following charges, DPD said Tuesday:. Harassment - domestic violence. Menacing.
Jury deliberating fate of man charged in former CU football player's death
CENTENNIAL, Colo — An Arapahoe County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham. Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest,...
