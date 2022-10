OMAHA, Neb. - The Mavericks are currently in second place in the Summit League at 7-2 in conference play (12-7 overall). Before going on its current seven-match winning streak, however, Omaha dropped its first two conference matches of the season to begin Summit League play. Now, the Mavericks have a chance to get even with the two teams that beat them as they host South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota at Baxter Arena this week.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO