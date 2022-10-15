FISH & WILDLIFE TROOPERS ARE SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING THE PERSON(S) INVOLVED IN AN ELK POACHING IN CURRY COUNTY, OREGON

Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
oregontoday.net
Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
KDRV
Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
nbc16.com
New ownership of beloved breakfast spot
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
