Walker denies abortion report; Warnock promotes ‘choice’

By Liz Jassin
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Georgia’s Republican challenger Herschel Walker again denied a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion during a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who affirmed his position against restrictions.

Walker has been vocally pro-life, supporting abortions without exceptions including rape or incest. During the debate, Walker clarified that he supports the “heartbeat bill” because “that’s the bill of the people from Governor Kemp.”

“I’m a Christian, but I’m also representing the people of Georgia. So what the people of Georgia stand for, I’m the same with them,” Walker said.

When asked if there should be any limitations on abortion set by the government, Warnock said, “I think that the women of this country, and the women of this state, woke up one summer morning and a core protection that they’ve known for 50 years was taken from them by an extremist Supreme Court.”

“A patient’s room is too narrow, small, and cramped for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock said. “We are witnessing right now, what happens right now, what happens, when politicians, mostly men pile into patients rooms. The women of Georgia deserves a senator who will stand with them. I trust women more than I trust politicians.”

Walker responded that Warnock was a “neat talker” but that he failed to mention the fact that “there’s a baby in the room” and that he’s “asking tax payers to pay for it (the abortion).” “I have not seen too many pastors that would say that statement.”

Warnock responded: “I am a pastor. I am a man of faith, and I have a profound reverence for life at a deep respect for choice. It’s one of the reasons why I’ve stood up to address this issue of maternal mortality in our country. We lead all of the western nations on that front, and Black women are three to four times more likely to die, even when they have the insurance and income. That’s something the government could actually do something about.”

The women of Georgia have a clear choice, said Warnock: “Do you want a Senator who wants to control your life? Or do you want a Senator who wants to save your life? I want to save your life.”

Walker concluded the conversation by referencing the Bible, saying that God said, “Choose life.”

