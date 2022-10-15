Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Four volleyball teams reach super regional round
Four county volleyball teams will take the court this week at the South Super Regional at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. Andalusia and Pleasant Home will play Wednesday and Thursday. Opp and Straughn will play Thursday and Friday. In each class, the winner and runner-up of each area tournament...
Ariton, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee
Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
Andalusia Star News
Derek Lawrence Spivey
Mr. Derek Lawrence Spivey of Andalusia passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was 39. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m., at Keahey Funeral Home. The family received friends at Keahey Funeral Home one hour prior to services. Rev. Derrick Stewart officiated. Left to cherish his memory,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
Andalusia Star News
Jerry Paul Sambola Sr.
Mr. Jerry Paul Sambola Sr., 62, of Andalusia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery with Brother Jerry Varner officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
tigerdroppings.com
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
WSFA
Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
WTVM
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
