Andalusia, AL

Andalusia Star News

Four volleyball teams reach super regional round

Four county volleyball teams will take the court this week at the South Super Regional at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. Andalusia and Pleasant Home will play Wednesday and Thursday. Opp and Straughn will play Thursday and Friday. In each class, the winner and runner-up of each area tournament...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ariton, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ELBA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee

Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Derek Lawrence Spivey

Mr. Derek Lawrence Spivey of Andalusia passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was 39. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m., at Keahey Funeral Home. The family received friends at Keahey Funeral Home one hour prior to services. Rev. Derrick Stewart officiated. Left to cherish his memory,...
ANDALUSIA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols

Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Jerry Paul Sambola Sr.

Mr. Jerry Paul Sambola Sr., 62, of Andalusia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery with Brother Jerry Varner officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Josh Turner set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music artist Josh Turner is set to perform at Wind Creek Wetumpka in December. The Grammy-nominated artist will perform take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center state on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. as a part of his King Size Manger holiday tour, according to Wind Creek.
WETUMPKA, AL
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL

