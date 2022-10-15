ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One killed in Binghampton shooting

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton.

Police say the shooting happened on Mimosa Avenue near Carpenter Street Friday night.

Memphis Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Southwest Memphis crash kills 1, injures 2 children

At this time, there is no information regarding possible suspects or motives.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

WREG

WREG

