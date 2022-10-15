ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Name wins GLC East title over Buckeye in Game of the Week

By Ken Carman, Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

(WJW) – Holy Name went head-to-head with Buckeye in the latest edition of FOX 8’s Game of the Week.

It was Senior Night at Holy Name and one that they won’t soon forget as they came out firing on all cylinders.

In the first drive, Jayvon Williams went 15 yards to Austin Wondolowski and Holy Name struck first, 7-0.

The next drive, Buckeye was trying to tie it up. There was a nice completion from Casey Murray to Gage Nagy for a first down, but the drive stalled.

In the second quarter, things would open up for Holy Name. Jayvon Williams went up top to Kevin Pivonka for 35 yards.

The Namers had it first and goal to set up this run by Christian Sanchez. He was in from five yards out.

Then it was Jayvon Williams, and this time he did it all by himself for 82 yards.

Holy Name avenged last year’s loss and won the Great Lakes Conference East Division title Friday night, 35-6 over Buckeye.

