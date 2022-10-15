Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
SB Nation
It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to make some serious changes
The Cleveland Browns have once again found themselves in an all too familiar place. After an utterly embarrassing 38-15 loss to a New England Patriots team led by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was 24-for-34 for 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 118.4, the Browns are now 2-4 on the season and their chances of making the postseason seem virtually nonexistent just six games into the NFL season.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
Browns: It is time for Kevin Stefanski to be the boss
We are now six weeks into the season, and the Cleveland Browns are still making the same mistakes they made in Week 1. While the Browns do not want to make midseason changes to their coaching staff according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, it is time for Kevin Stefanski to make the tough decisions a boss has to make.
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenyan Drake, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyquan Thornton Are on the Radar
Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season is nearly in the books! And it’s time to improve our rosters on the Week 7 waiver wire. Let’s take a look at the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups and targets that fantasy managers should consider adding to their rosters.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups
The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
How has the Eagles' secondary gone from worst to first?
This year’s Eagles secondary and last year’s Eagles secondary don’t even play the same sport. Remember all those quarterbacks who completed 80 percent of their passes against the Eagles last year? Remember all those quarterbacks who had career games playing against this secondary? Remember all the times teams would start chucking the ball up and down the field and the Eagles barely put up a fight?
