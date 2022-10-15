Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Bleacher Report
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley: 'We All Know' Russell Westbrook Won't Come off Bench for Lakers
Russell Westbrook's struggle to adjust to a new role on the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the reasons the iconic franchise disappointed last season, and it certainly caught the attention of some when new head coach Darvin Ham brought him in off the bench in the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Warriors' Draymond Green Will 'Almost Assuredly' Exercise $27.6M Contract Option
There are major questions surrounding Draymond Green's future, especially because he can become a free agent next offseason if he declines his $27.6 million contract option for the 2023-24 campaign and the Warriors signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to lucrative extensions already. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, Green...
Bleacher Report
De'Andre Hunter, Hawks Agree to 4-Year, $95M Contract Extension
The Atlanta Hawks and forward De'Andre Hunter have agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 24-year-old was eligible for restricted free agency in 2023. The Hawks discovered the potential dangers of arriving as a contender earlier than expected. Their run to the 2021 Eastern...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Bleacher Report
32 Predictions for 2022-23 NBA Season
The 2022-23 NBA season is tipping off this week, so it's time to unload a final round of predictions. With everything that happened since the end of the last campaign, there's plenty of material to pull from. Below, you'll find a realistic (though not necessarily obvious) prediction for each of the league's 30 squads, plus bonus calls for MVP and the championship.
Bleacher Report
Top 10 Storylines of the 2022-23 NBA Season
The NBA's talent pool is as deep as it's ever been, and that means the 2022-23 season should be packed with fun storylines. The ultimate one, of course, is the quest for a championship. With all the other drama that sometimes swirls in and around the league, it can be easy to lose sight of that, but everything leads to the Finals.
Bleacher Report
Grading the Latest Rookie-scale Extensions: Poole, Herro, Hunter, Porter Jr. and More
The deadline for rookie-scale extensions passed on Monday with a flurry of last-minute deals. A total of 11 out of the 30 players selected in the 2019 NBA draft were extended this offseason. Thirteen will have to wait until restricted free agency in July 2023. The most significant deals were...
Bleacher Report
How Lakers Should Utilize Guard Depth amid Schroder Injury, Westbrook Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. It's a challenge that Lakers standout Anthony Davis is willing to embrace. "It's always good to spoil a ring night," Anthony Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So our mindset is...
Bleacher Report
Should Raptors Consider Blockbuster Move amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors?
As the 2022-23 NBA season prepares to tip off, the Eastern Conference looks as loaded as ever. The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are generally regarded as the top three clubs in the conference, but the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls might all have something to say about that.
Bleacher Report
Explaining the NBA Rule Changes for 2022-23 Season
The NBA is back. Those are three words basketball fans have been waiting to hear since June. The league knows this, so it rewarded its audience with a pair of marquee games to watch on Tuesday night to mark the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. First up is the matchup...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament...
Bleacher Report
Ronnie2K Says Some Players Have Offered Bribes for Higher NBA2K Ratings
NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game. "We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Felt Anthony Davis Wasn't 'Franchise Player' During 2021-22 Season
There was no shortage of blame to go around for the Los Angeles Lakers in their disastrous 2021-22 season. Former head coach Frank Vogel was fired, Russell Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors all summer long and potentially will come off the bench this season, and the roster saw a major upheaval.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren, Says Thunder Star Is Going to Be 'A Problem'
Chet Holmgren's first exposure to NBA competition didn't last very long, but it was enough to catch the eye of a league MVP. Appearing on The ETCs show (16:45 mark), Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Holmgren is "gonna be a problem" in the league. "I just love the skill...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Thybulle, Celtics' Grant Williams, More to Be RFAs in Offseason
The 2022-23 campaign will be an important one for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. That is because Monday's deadline passed without any of them signing rookie extension deals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. That means they will all become restricted free agents next offseason and could land noteworthy long-term contracts if they impress during the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Had PRP Injection After Undergoing Knee Surgery
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is reportedly out indefinitely after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his injured left knee on Monday. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday, noting the Celtics hope Williams, who underwent knee surgery in late September, can return for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season:
Comments / 0