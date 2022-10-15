ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Doiron
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A70hH_0iZpxTsp00

( WPRI ) — Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly.

The company reassured parents Friday that the recall only affects a “small percentage” of its ready-to-feed liquid formulas.

More Information: Ready-to-Feed Liquid Formula Recall

The recalled formula brands include Similac, Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Abbott said the recall is limited to bottles that hold 2 fluid ounces/59 milliliters.

Ready-to-Feed Liquid Formula Recall: Check Your Lot Number

Improperly sealed formula bottles could result in spoilage, according to the company, which in turn could cause gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting or diarrhea.

“Ensuring the quality of our products and the safety of our consumers is our top priority, and a responsibility we take very seriously, including taking action when a product doesn’t meet our quality standards,” Abbott said in a statement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btyPa_0iZpxTsp00
    Courtesy: Abbott
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6YsU_0iZpxTsp00
    Courtesy: Abbott
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aknnv_0iZpxTsp00
    Courtesy: Abbott

The recalled formula was manufactured at the company’s facility in Columbus, Ohio. Abbott said none of its other powder or liquid formulas have been impacted.

The announcement comes as the nation continues to grapple with a baby formula shortage , prompted by an expansive recall issued by the company earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

75-year-old woman dies in car crash

ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday. According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash. Harris was pronounced […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two suspects expected to plead guilty to murder

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home. Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty. 27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a lane restriction on Interstate 81 on both north and southbound lanes Monday. According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 north and southbound between mile markers 163 to 166 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County tonight through Thursday, October 20th  The lane restriction will start from 7:00 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy