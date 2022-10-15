ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons 'are expected to waive four-time all-star Kemba Walker before Monday's roster deadline' after trading for him on NBA Draft night

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time all-star point guard Kemba Walker, according to reports.

Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons on NBA Draft night and was expected to be bought out by the team from the moment the trade happened.

According to The Athletic, Detroit is likely to give up Walker before Monday's deadline to set regular season rosters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDGeB_0iZpxD0R00
Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana

Walker enjoyed the best years of his career in Charlotte where he spent eight seasons after being drafted out of UCONN. He averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists.

He then spent two seasons in Boston where he averaged 19.9 and 4.8 assists, however both seasons were vastly shortened due to injuries.

Following the stint with the Celtics, Walker signed for the New York Knicks and was expected to be the difference maker the team had long awaited, but that didn't work out at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scUbe_0iZpxD0R00
 Walker attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on October 07, 2022 , after being shut down by the Knicks

After struggling to make an impact on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor Walker was eventually removed from the lineup. He and the team eventually came to the agreement that he would stay away from the team in order to focus on the health of his troublesome knee.

Before being shut down for the season he averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists after appearing in 37 games.

Only a few days ago Walker told the Boston Globe that even though no teams have reached out to him for the upcoming season as of yet he has no plans to retire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jv3w_0iZpxD0R00
Walker #8 drives past Jarell Martin #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at TD Garden on October 13, 2019 while with the Celtics

'As far as closing my career, I've got a few more years left in my opinion, so I'm not thinking about that yet,' Walker said. 'We'll see. I'm just waiting. [Nobody's] reached out to me. I'm just waiting.

'I've got something in the tank, for sure. I feel great. I'm going to be honest. I'm going to have my opportunity. I'm not in any rush right now. I'm just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I've felt in a long time. I'm just waiting for the opportunity.

'I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don't care if it's the bench or not. I started off my career playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares?'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

