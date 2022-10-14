ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, Old Colony survive to stay perfect; 2 SouthCoast RBs find end zone 5 times

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 4 days ago

Here's a look the scores and highlights from Friday's football action on the SouthCoast.

Old Colony 34, Blue Hills 30

Old Colony is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in school history.

It took some big plays down the stretch for the Cougars to keep their perfect season going.

Trailing 30-28, Matt McGuiggan partially blocked a punt and Max Finney returned it 30 yards to set up the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass from McGuiggan to Trevor Taveira with 2:17 to play.

“We forced them on three and out and Matt blocked the punt and Max Finney returned it,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “It was an unbelievable sequence.

“The nice thing about having a senior heavy team is we lean on those guys when we need to make plays.”

The Cougars trailed 16-14 at halftime and 22-14 in the third quarter.

“It was a heck of a game,” Mendez said. “We responded after halftime. It was back and forth a little bit early. They caught us on our heels. They scored right after halftime and we responded right away.”

Ryan Silva had back-to-back touchdowns in the second half on runs of six and 15 yards.

“Silva breaking away and scoring in the fourth was a huge one,” Mendez said.

Jake O’Neill added a 23-yard touchdown run while Michael Willwerth scored from four yards out. McGuiggan had a pair of two-point conversions to cap the scoring.

“They blew us out last year,” Mendez said. “It was the only game we played poorly last year. It was nice to respond with that.”

Chris Egan had 15 carries for 110 yards to power the ground attack.

Mendez praised the defensive play of Josh Tavares at corner.

“He batted down a pass on someone else’s guy,” Mendez pointed out. “It seemed like we had the ability to get that key play when we needed it.”

The Cougars (6-0) host South Shore on Friday night for the Mayflower Small Championship.

“If we win, we’ll win the Mayflower Small,” Mendez said. “We always have a good fight with them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iqvmx_0iZpx9Ym00

Fairhaven 36, Sharon 29

For the second time this season, Justin Marques scored five touchdowns in a game.

This time, the Blue Devils needed every single one of them in a back-and-forth battle to beat Sharon to stay undefeated.

“Great high school football game where you had to make plays to win the game,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “We told the kids all week that Sharon had better players than we had seen all year. Their QB was really good, their running backs run hard and they are tough to block on defense.”

Marques carried the ball 20 times for 183 yards in addition to recovering a fumble on defense.

“Marques just ran with power and determination,” Almeida said. “Nothing came easy, he earned every yard.  I love how he plays football. The whole stadium knew he was getting the ball on our last drive, but he put the team on his shoulders and punched it in anyway.

“Have to give the other backs and O.L. a lot of credit as well because they blocked really well for him. Colby and Wes also made enough plays on the perimeter to keep them honest."

Marques now has 17 touchdowns on the season and needs three more to tie Cadence Chase’s single-season mark of 20 set in 2021.

Westin Chase added 120 rushing yards and Colby Correia added a two-point conversion. Jarrod Frates was 4 of 4 on PATs.

The Blue Devils (6-0) visit Seekonk on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENdPs_0iZpx9Ym00

Wareham 42, Atlantis Charter 12

Ajay Lopes found the end zone five times on runs to power the Vikings to their second win of the season.

Lopes now has 11 touchdowns on the season.

“Ajay is a super athlete,” said Wareham head coach Fran Cass. “There’s no question about it. We knew this is the guy that everything rides on.”

Will Halloran, who had two interceptions on defense, added a touchdown run as did Shane Bedugen to cap the scoring for Wareham. Dylan Turner was strong defensively.

“They’re still a young, upstart team and they’ve got work to do,” Cass said of Atlantis Charter. “We had to take advantage of their inexperience. I think we had some formations that gave them trouble.

“It was a good step in the right direction for us and we’d like to carry that momentum.”

The Vikings (2-3) visit Cape Cod Tech on Oct. 22 in Harwich.

Apponequet 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 6

Harrison Lemieux had a hand in three of Apponequet’s four touchdowns as the Lakers captured their fifth straight win.

“Hats off to the kids,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “They followed the game plan and they executed it.”

Lemieux scored on a 12-yard touchdown run and connected with Caiden Cyr on a pair of 25-yard scoring strikes.

“We run very similar offenses so we know how to stop one another so they were able to slow us down, but the kids played well,” Fyfe said. “Our kids battled. Our punt return team and special teams played well. We had short fields multiple times.”

Brody Joly had a 25-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion while Jackson Gagnier added a pair of two-point conversions.

Fyfe praised the defensive play of Joly, Lucas Tremblay and Jackson Moore.

“We looked at our schedule and saw some games we could win and we saw some really tough games and we’ve been able to win some of those tough games,” Fyfe said.

The Lakers (5-1) host GNB Voc-Tech at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Somerset Berkley 37, GNB Voc-Tech 7

Turnovers cost the Bears as they suffered their fifth straight loss.

GNB Voc-Tech, which couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half, trailed 20-0 at halftime.

After Somerset Berkley went up 28-0, the Bears got on the scoreboard thanks to a six-yard touchdown run by Aliaz Colon and PAT by Connor McManus.

“McManus punted well and got the PAT,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz. “He was our player of the game.”

Having scored just 21 total points in their last five games, the Bears are in need of a boost on offense.

“We have to start to figure this out,” he said. “We can’t find the guy to make the big plays for us.”

The Bears (1-5) travel to Lakeville next Saturday to face the Lakers (5-1), who have won five straight.

“We win together and we lose together,” Cruz said. “Guys are getting frustrated. We have to acknowledge that nobody wants to lose. The whole vibe throughout the game was really tough. Next week is not going to get any easier.”

