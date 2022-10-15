Read full article on original website
Week 9 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 9 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Gino Blasini, Kirtland: A big target all season for freshman Jake...
No. 1 to be decided by Hoban at St. Edward: Week 10 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bragging rights and a few more conference championships are on the line Friday around Northeast Ohio in Week 10 of the high school football season. One of the most anticipated games of the year is in Lakewood with Archbishop Hoban, the area’s No. 1-ranked team, visiting No. 2 St. Edward.
OHSAA Division I boys state golf preview: St. Ignatius poised and ready to defend state championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the OHSAA golf postseason is quickly coming to an end. But first, a champion must be crowned. The top five teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams vying for the boys Division I state title.
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Twinsburg girls soccer finishes regular season undefeated
A hungry Twinsburg girls soccer squad looks toward the post season after an outstanding regular season – one of the finest in school history. Twinsburg finished with an undefeated regular season with a sensational 13-0-3 overall record and was ranked seventh in the latest Division I Ohio poll. ...
Twinsburg volleyball earns share of Suburban League title
It was okay for the Twinsburg volleyball team to be greedy and want the Suburban League National Division championship all to themselves. After such a monumental regular season this fall, the Tiger program wanted it all. ...
