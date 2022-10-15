ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA Division I boys state golf preview: St. Ignatius poised and ready to defend state championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the OHSAA golf postseason is quickly coming to an end. But first, a champion must be crowned. The top five teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams vying for the boys Division I state title.
