Friday Football Fever (10-14-22)

By Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
 4 days ago

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school football in Week 8 including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Prairie Central, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Arcola, Danville, Maroa-Forsyth and Rochester.

FOOTBALL

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14

Charleston 30, Mt. Zion 27

Lincoln 52, Taylorville 19

Big Twelve

Bloomington 31, Central 7

Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7

Central Illinois

Clinton 14, Meridian 6

St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14

Central A&M 43, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6

Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Central State Eight

MacArthur 14, Normal U-High 9

Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14

Glenwood 48, Springfield 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin 66, Lanphier 6

Eisenhower 26, Southeast 22

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14

Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Sangamon Valley 7

Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana (Sat. 1p.)

Little Illini

Robinson 40, Paris 21

Sangamo

Athens 49, Riverton 0

Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin 13

Auburn 48, Olympia 26

South Central

Pana 42, North Mac 21

Vermilion Valley (North)

Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8

Watseka 27, Momence 0

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0

Vermilion Valley (South)

Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork (Sat. 12p)

Non-Conference

Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0

Collinsville 15, Centennial 14  F/OT

Forreston at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat. 2p)

West Central at Jacksonville Routt (Sat. 1p)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Schlarman at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p)
Martinsville at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A Fisher Regional Final

St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Class 1A Uni High Regional Final

Monticello 4, Uni High 0

Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional Final

Newton 2, Teutopolis 1

Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional Final

Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Watseka 0

Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional Final

Sacred Heart-Griffin 6, Springfield Lutheran 1

WCIA

WCIA

