Friday Football Fever (10-14-22)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school football in Week 8 including video wins from St. Teresa, Tuscola, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Prairie Central, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Arcola, Danville, Maroa-Forsyth and Rochester.
FOOTBALL
Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14
Charleston 30, Mt. Zion 27
Lincoln 52, Taylorville 19
Big Twelve
Bloomington 31, Central 7
Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7
Central Illinois
Clinton 14, Meridian 6
St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14
Central A&M 43, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6
Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Central State Eight
MacArthur 14, Normal U-High 9
Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14
Glenwood 48, Springfield 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 66, Lanphier 6
Eisenhower 26, Southeast 22
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13
St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14
Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Sangamon Valley 7
Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Cumberland at Argenta-Oreana (Sat. 1p.)
Little Illini
Robinson 40, Paris 21
Sangamo
Athens 49, Riverton 0
Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin 13
Auburn 48, Olympia 26
South Central
Pana 42, North Mac 21
Vermilion Valley (North)
Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Watseka 27, Momence 0
Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0
Vermilion Valley (South)
Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork (Sat. 12p)
Non-Conference
Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0
Collinsville 15, Centennial 14 F/OT
Forreston at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Sat. 2p)
West Central at Jacksonville Routt (Sat. 1p)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Schlarman at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p)
Martinsville at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)
BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Fisher Regional Final
St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Class 1A Uni High Regional Final
Monticello 4, Uni High 0
Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional Final
Newton 2, Teutopolis 1
Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional Final
Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Watseka 0
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional Final
Sacred Heart-Griffin 6, Springfield Lutheran 1
