STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The University of Michigan women's soccer team fell by a 3-0 score line against No. 25 Penn State on Sunday (Oct. 16) at PSU's Jeffrey Field. Penn State (10-3-2, 5-2-1 Big Ten) got on the board early with Ally Schlegel slotting home a goal in the sixth minute. The Nittany Lions doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, with Kaitlyn McBean scoring the second goal of the half for PSU.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO