Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Augie wins diversity award for 3rd time
Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according...
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things spooky at annual Davenport Halloween parade
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!. Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes left out of AP Top 25 basketball poll
The Hawkeyes find themselves on the outside of the first Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. Iowa, the defending Big Ten Tournament champions, received just 13 votes, which puts them 36th in the country in advance of the 2022-2023 season. The Hawkeyes were 16th in the final poll of 2022.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
QC Goth band is back from the grave at Rozz-Tox
Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Goth band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22. It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back...
ourquadcities.com
QC man remains missing after 32 years
Thirty-two years ago, the disappearance of a Moline man became what is now one of the most high-profile, longest-running missing-persons cases in the Quad Cities. Jerry Wolking Sr. left his girlfriend’s house the night of Oct. 18, 1990. The John Deere Harvester Works employee remains missing and has not been seen to this day.
ourquadcities.com
Two Remain | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We sat down with Ernesto Estigarribia to preview the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance that is part of a community wide project called Out of the Darkness.
ourquadcities.com
Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free
As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
ourquadcities.com
Moline High School helps Student Hunger Drive ‘one bowl at a time’ with Empty Bowls project
Some Quad-City teens are doing their part to eliminate hunger in our area, one bowl at a time. Representatives from Moline High School stopped by Local 4 to talk about the Empty Bowls project to raise funds for the Student Hunger Drive. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Journey and Toto coming to Vibrant Arena
The legendary rock bands Journey and Toto will perform at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on March 21, 2023, as part of Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. Journey will play in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine pickleball courts now open for public use
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced new pickleball courts have been completed and are ready for public use. As part of the South End Improvement Project that will eventually include a new shelter, parking lot, splash pad, new playground, new lighting and the installation of a modular restroom facility, the six courts are located at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St., Muscatine. According to a release:
ourquadcities.com
Award-winning journalist gives preview of QC talk
More than two and a half years after WVIK originally planned to host award-winning journalist Michele Norris in the Quad Cities, the day is finally here. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the RiverCenter in Davenport at 6 p.m., WVIK’s “Intelligent Conversations” will welcome the Peabody Award-winning journalist and longtime “All Things Considered” host. Norris, 61, will deliver a keynote address followed by a 7 p.m. question-and-answer session moderated by LaDrina Wilson, CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.
ourquadcities.com
High school helps fight hunger with Empty Bowls Project
The Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club and National Honor. Society will hold the annual Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. The public is invited to come and pick out an original clay bowl...
ourquadcities.com
No one injured in Monday rollover crash
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that tied up traffic at the intersection of 8th and Main streets about 3:15 p.m. Monday in Davenport. One vehicle came to rest on its top while the other had front-end damage. Debris from the crash lay in the street. A police...
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy ghastly globetrotting ghost stories in Bishop Hill
Take a ghostly globetrotting journey with scary stories from other lands, all without leaving Bishop Hill!. Join world traveler, storyteller and author Brian “Fox” Ellis for tales of ghosts and monsters from all over the planet. According to a release:. Fox has toured the world for more than...
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting
A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect stabbed victim multiple times
A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times. Shayne Hagedorn Sr. faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say. On Sunday,...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County reminds voters of early voting
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early-voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Early Voting Options. In-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th...
ourquadcities.com
QC suspect pleads not guilty in double-fatal crash
A 53-year-old East Moline woman has pleaded not guilty in connection with a double-fatal crash earlier this month. Tonya Franks, who faces multiple charges – including aggravated DUI/accident/death – appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, court records say. Franks waived a preliminary hearing and requested a trial...
Comments / 0