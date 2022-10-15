Read full article on original website
Related
Fitzgerald checks out Virginia Tech, plans to return officially
After landing a scholarship offer last week from Virginia Tech, Nolensville (TN) three-star wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech. He enjoyed his time in Blacksburg so much that he plans to return officially. “I got to tour the school and the facilities,” Fitzgerald said of...
WSLS
Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon. The event...
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
WDBJ7.com
GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia. It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time. “A kid comes to you and...
cardinalnews.org
Webcam shows fall leaves near Galax; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Blue Ridge Music Center has webcam for fall leaves. Two new web cameras give online viewers a scenic glimpse of fall at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains, and Visitor Center.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Lil’ Bit Corny keeps fun flavors poppin’ in the New River Valley
RADFORD, Va. – “Ya know…you have a dream. You work hard at it, and dreams do come true.”. That dream for Christine, Marvin and Katlyn Eilert was to bring something new to the New River Valley. Christine knew it had to be a Lil’ Bit Corny.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
WSLS
Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSLS
Students help with Habitat of Humanity build in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and high school students from Giles Technical Center have teamed up to tackle housing in the area. They’ve already built six homes, but they’re not done yet– they’re now working on two more.
WSLS
Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief
PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida. They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that...
WDBJ7.com
Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
pcpatriot.com
Two arrested in shooting incident early Sunday
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple shots fired call at a residence in the 4600 block of Wurno Road. Upon arrival, deputies found multiple shell casings in the area and upon speaking with witnesses learned a dispute...
4 injured in fiery crash involving Jeep, tractor-trailers on I-81 in Smyth County, VSP says
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to police. Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 41. According to the VSP, two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes of […]
Virginia Business
SWVA projects recommended for $10.6M in federal funds
Dickenson County industrial site, Wise County energy lab among projects. Eight Southwest Virginia economic development projects totaling $10.6 million have been recommended for federal funding under Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday. Referred to the federal Office...
WSLS
There’s a harsh flu season ahead, local health professionals say
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Local health professionals are preparing for an intense flu season. Dr. Gunn-Nolan has been with SOVAH Health for over ten years and said the flu season is expected to be particularly intense this year in addition to COVID-19. “When COVID first started, we had virtually zero...
pmg-va.com
Man arrested for malicious wounding
On Oct. 12, Cpl. Eduardo Mata and Officer Tiffany Melton of the Galax Police Department responded to the 300 block of Front Street in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers found a woman on scene with notable facial injuries, according to a police report....
Comments / 0