Galax, VA

WSLS

Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon. The event...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia. It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time. “A kid comes to you and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Webcam shows fall leaves near Galax; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Blue Ridge Music Center has webcam for fall leaves. Two new web cameras give online viewers a scenic glimpse of fall at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains, and Visitor Center.
GALAX, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSLS

Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief

PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida. They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multi-tractor trailer crash on I-81 cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: MONTGOMERY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 81 near Elliston saw significant traffic due to a multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook just before 6:30 p.m. that they were on the scene of the crash...
ELLISTON, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Two arrested in shooting incident early Sunday

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple shots fired call at a residence in the 4600 block of Wurno Road. Upon arrival, deputies found multiple shell casings in the area and upon speaking with witnesses learned a dispute...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

SWVA projects recommended for $10.6M in federal funds

Dickenson County industrial site, Wise County energy lab among projects. Eight Southwest Virginia economic development projects totaling $10.6 million have been recommended for federal funding under Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday. Referred to the federal Office...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

There’s a harsh flu season ahead, local health professionals say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Local health professionals are preparing for an intense flu season. Dr. Gunn-Nolan has been with SOVAH Health for over ten years and said the flu season is expected to be particularly intense this year in addition to COVID-19. “When COVID first started, we had virtually zero...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

Man arrested for malicious wounding

On Oct. 12, Cpl. Eduardo Mata and Officer Tiffany Melton of the Galax Police Department responded to the 300 block of Front Street in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers found a woman on scene with notable facial injuries, according to a police report....
GALAX, VA

