Full Week 8 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 8 games across the Midstate.
Week 8 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Trinity vs. Camp Hill.
Below is a complete list of highlights from the 14 games abc27 covered on Friday, October 7, 2022, after the show.Trinity blows out Camp Hill in Week 8 Manheim Central clobbers Conestoga Valley in Week 8 Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8 Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8 Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8 Chambersburg scrapes by Central Dauphin East in Week 8 Central Dauphin prevails over Altoona in Week 8 Dover wins a close Week 8 matchup against Dallastown Littlestown survives York Catholic in Week 8 Line Mountain smacks James Buchanan in Week 8 Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter Gettysburg overwhelms Greencastle-Antrim in Week 8 Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8 Mifflin County slips past Hershey in Week 8
Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0