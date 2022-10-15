ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Week 8 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

By Madison Montag
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 8 games across the Midstate.

Week 8 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Trinity vs. Camp Hill.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 14 games abc27 covered on Friday, October 7, 2022, after the show.

Trinity blows out Camp Hill in Week 8 Manheim Central clobbers Conestoga Valley in Week 8 Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8 Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8 Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8 Chambersburg scrapes by Central Dauphin East in Week 8 Central Dauphin prevails over Altoona in Week 8 Dover wins a close Week 8 matchup against Dallastown Littlestown survives York Catholic in Week 8
Line Mountain smacks James Buchanan in Week 8 Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter Gettysburg overwhelms Greencastle-Antrim in Week 8 Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8 Mifflin County slips past Hershey in Week 8

Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

