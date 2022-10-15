ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man accused of arson in eight states including New Mexico

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuIQ7_0iZpv5Wo00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Michigan man has been arrested for a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states including New Mexico. Federal investigators believe truck driver Viorel Pricop was retaliating against his former employer Swift Transportation.

Suspect in Taos compound case is found competent to stand trial

Over the last two years, they say he set at least 25 Swift trailers on fire between California and Alabama. They say they were mostly at truck stops and rest areas along the I-10 and I-40 corridors.

Nine of those were in New Mexico starting at a TA Travel Center in Santa Rosa in June 2020. The fires continued in the following months at truck stops in Moriarty, Jamestown, Tucumcari, and Deming, then two in Lordsburg in one night, and another two in Tucumcari in February 2022.

A GPS navigation device installed in a commercial truck owned and operated by Pricop was present at the fires and a cellphone used by Pricop was present near 24 of the 25 fires according to officials. They say search warrants on Pricop’s vehicle and home turned up logbooks, bills of lading, shipping receipts, and other records coinciding with locations where the fires occurred. So far, he is charged with just one count of arson for a fire in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Study: New Mexico has second-highest rate of violent crime

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A new analysis of crime statistics has revealed that New Mexico has the second-highest rate of violent crime of any state based on the most recent data available from 2020. The research, conducted by an Austin-based law firm, revealed that New Mexico had approximately 778 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
messenger-news.com

Angelina County Escapee Arrested in New Mexico

ANGELINA COUNTY – On June 10, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced inmate James “Tad” Wheeler, Jr. had walked off of a work detail sometime during the night. Wheeler was in jail for multiple felony thefts and burglaries. Wheeler’s trail had gone cold over the last few months.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them

Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them. Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico …. Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun …. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun...
NEW MEXICO STATE
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people, authorities said. Yohance Sharp, 21, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder and his bail was...
LONG BEACH, CA
rrobserver.com

Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in Roswell

A screenshot of a television ad that highlighted the case of Christopher Beltran and blamed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for his early release before he went on to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Used with permission of the Republican Governors’ Association) During this week’s gubernatorial debate, a Roswell murder...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy