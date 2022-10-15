ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8

By Madison Montag
 4 days ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14.

High School Football Plays of the Week from 2022-23 season in Central PA

abc27 News

abc27 News

