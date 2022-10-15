Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week: Austin Champion
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion. Champion won in a landslide, beating out Tallassee’s Josh Griffin and Holtville’s Keiland Baker. During Week 8, Champion played a stellar football game for the second...
Wetumpka Herald
22-03461al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Golden And Debra Golden , Husband And Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 6, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2003, in Book 2003, Page 7035, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 2022, Page 15884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LNV Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2008, Page 37017 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, LNV Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the NE corner of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds West along the North line of Section 11, 1190.55 feet to an iron pin, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence South 08 degrees 32 minutes 31 seconds East, 141.53 feet to an iron pin on the North margin of Dorothy Lane, gravel; thence South 88 degrees 13 minutes 46 seconds West, along the North margin of said road, 121.05 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Old Georgia Plank Spur; thence North 08 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West, along the East margin of said road, 141.50 feet to an iron pin on the North line of Section 11; thence leaving said road, North 88 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds East along said Section line, 120.95 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described property lies in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and contains 0.39 acres, more or less. Said property is commonly known as 15 Dorothy Lane, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. LNV CORPORATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03461AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 22-03461al.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BROWN, C.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF, CHARLES LEE BROWN, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2022-269 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of Charles Lee Brown, deceased, having been granted to Regina Brown Smith and Linda Estelle Sexton on the 13TH day of October, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. REGINA BROWN SMITH and LINDA ESTELLE SEXTON CO-ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES LEE BROWN ATTORNEY FOR THE CO-ADMINISTRATORS: Jeffrey J. Courtney COURTNEY & MANN, LLP Post Office Box 100 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Telephone: (334) 567-2545 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/BROWN, C.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/SOLOMON, F.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED D. SOLOMON, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-306 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of FRED D. SOLOMON, deceased, having been granted to MARY CURTIS SOLOMON on October, 12, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARY CURTIS SOLOMON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FRED D. SOLOMON, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. KYLE JOHNSON CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C. 150 SOUTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 PO BOX 2069 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36102-2069 334-241-8000 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/SOLOMON, F.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/MONCRIEF, E.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-231 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, deceased, having been granted to TERRI MONCRIEF JAMES on October 13, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. TERRI MONCRIEF JAMES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EMMIE DEE MONCRIEF, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: RICHARD D. MORRISON THE MORRISON LAW FIRM 418 SCOTT STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 PO BOX 1906 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36102 334-513-1323 rick.morrison@morrisonfirm.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/MONCRIEF, E.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/KAYLOR, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-308 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, deceased, having been granted to KATHLEEN KAYLOR WELCH on October 14, 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. KATHLEEN KAYLOR WELCH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LOWRY KAYLOR, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/KAYLOR, D.
Wetumpka Herald
22-06704
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kristen E Autry, A Single Woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for SouthPoint Bank, on February 22, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2019 Page 8095; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 10, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 48 of Redland Ridge Subdivision Plat No. 1, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 26, at Page 40.. Property street address for informational purposes: 94 Watkins Glen Dr , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-06704 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 22-06704.
Wetumpka Herald
PROJECT NO. 349-157
PUBLIC NOTICE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Alabama Power Company Project No. 349-157 NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS (October 7, 2022) Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection: a. Type of Application: Non-Project Use of Project Lands and Waters b. Project No.: 349-157 c. Date Filed: July 21, 2022, as supplemented on September 23, 2022 d. Applicant: Alabama Power Company e. Name of Project: Martin Dam Hydroelectric Project f. Location: The Martin Dam Hydroelectric Project is located on the Tallapoosa River (Lake Martin), in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties, Alabama, and occupies federal land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; the non-project use is located in Elmore County. g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC 791a - 825r h. Applicant Contact: Unzell Kelley, Alabama Power Company at (205) 517-0885 or ukelley@southernco.com i. FERC Contact: Shana High at (202) 502-8674 or shana.high@ferc.gov j. Deadline for filing motions to intervene and protests: November 7, 2022. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission's eFiling systemat http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-349-157. Comments emailed to Commission staff are not considered part of the Commission record. The Commission's Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person whose name appears on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. k. Description of Request: Alabama Power Company is requesting Commission authorization to permit Russell Lands, Inc. to expand Kowaliga Marina. As proposed, Kowaliga Marina would include 13 docks that would accommodate 258 boats and 45 personal watercraft, two forklift piers, a boat ramp, four breakwaters, a seawall, and riprap. l. Locations of the Application: This filing may be viewed on the Commission's website at http://www.ferc.gov using the "eLibrary" link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, for TTY, call (202) 502-8659. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission's mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission. n. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, .214, respectively. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission's Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application. o. Filing and Service of Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title "COMMENTS", "PROTEST", or "MOTION TO INTERVENE" as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person commenting, protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. Any filing made by an intervenor must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 385.2010. Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 PROJECT NO. 349-157.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/IRVIN, C.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RICHARD IRVIN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-235 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of CHARLES RICHARD IRVIN, deceased, having been granted to GARY OATES on October 11, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. GARY OATES ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES RICHARD IRVIN, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: BRIAN JUSTISS ATTORNEY AT LAW 4031 U S HWY 231 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36093 334-306-4713 brian@jh-legal.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 EST/IRVIN, C.
Wetumpka Herald
POLL WORKERS
PUBLIC NOTICE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION POLL WORKER APPOINTMENTS The following qualified electors of Elmore County, Alabama have been appointed as poll workers for the General Election on November 8, 2022. Tallaweka Baptist Church Precinct 11 1419 Gilmer Avenue Tallassee, AL 36078 Mary Ellen Peters Reanee (Janet) Smith Marilyn Sayers Margaret Miller Patsy Harris Janice Heacock John Bowles God's Congregational Church Precinct 21 508 Jordan Avenue Tallassee, AL 36078 Cynthia Martin Jackie Henderson Carolyn Smith Inez Rhone Davis Norma Gill Wetumpka Civic Center Precinct 29 410 S. Main Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Jean Edwards Deborah Anderson Renae Venable Ronald Welch Jim Anderson Robert Sutton Monica Brown Joe Brown Tonia Wimberley Felicia Freeman Margaret Steingraber Leia Sides Robert Brown Karlton Jenkins Friendship Community Center Precinct 31 4544 Friendship Road Tallassee, AL 36078 Vicky Lackey Tommy Wallace Joseph McGee Martha Lambert Nili Kosterman Elizabeth Stone Asbury Kent Community Center Precinct 41 2872 Kent Road Tallassee, AL 36078 Ronald Brantley Tammy Brantley Cora Grigsby Patricia Dean Charles Turner Kowaliga Fire Department Precinct 51 1240 Prospect Road Eclectic, AL 36024 Paul Wright Barbara Thompson Ann-Marie Youngblood Shannon Youngblood Mitzi Hall John Shelton Redhill Community Center Precinct 52 3558 Redhill Road Tallassee, AL 36078 Elaine Hall Eloise Hilyer Shelby Rodgers Teenie Hutchison Delores Scarborough Ronald Hall Eclectic Methodist Church Precinct 61 1035 Main Street Eclectic, AL 36024 Kitty Graham Libbye McGhee Joan Newman Neysa Lazenby Mamie Gray John Godwin Seman Community Center Precinct 71 8705 Balm Road Equality, AL 36026 Andy Sides Katherine Sides Robert Anderson Janelle Day Linda Evans Santuck Community Center Precinct 81 7300 Central Plank Road Wetumpka, AL 36092 Shelia Puckett Suzanne Mann Monica Washington Faye Brand Kim Mosheim Cindy Cheaves Wallsboro Community Center Precinct 101 215 Cousins Road Wetumpka, AL 36092 Dorothy Faust Rita Ward Angela Bates Wanda McCullers Ann Morgan Juanita Snow Jacqueline Clarke Betty Logan Weoka Community Center Precinct 111 9745 Weoka Road Wetumpka, AL 36092 Martha Hardy Joyce Ryser Mildred Lindsey James Butler New Home Baptist Church - Titus Precinct 121 1605 New Home Road Titus, AL 36080 Delane Hyde Sherry Holman Tandy Key June Phillips Sue Ellen Tucker Titus Community Center Precinct 131 5879 Titus Road Titus, AL 36080 John Mince Ruth Ellen Bowden Marion Helton Mary Smith Wanda Brantley Daniel Bowden New Hope Baptist Church Precinct 141 6191 Lightwood Road Deatsville, AL 36022 Judy Ertley Deborah Bell Deborah Manasco Melinda Moore Joan Dennis Cain's Chapel Life Center Precinct 151 96 Lightwood Road Deatsville, AL 36022 Joel Barfoot Alicia Hammonds Alice Veros Traci Culverhouse Karla Quinn Diane Darnell Madeline Bennett Joe Cardwell Vickaline Helms Betsy Butler-Carter Joseph Johnson Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department Precinct 161 6930 AL Hwy 143 Deatsville, AL 36022 Guy Vanderman Cynthia Dobyne Paul Pasley Andrew Thayer Ronald Berry Janice Thayer Crenshaw Community Center Precinct 171 1371 Crenshaw Road Wetumpka, AL 36092 ELWanda Penn Ted Cotton Rhonda Penn Annie Williams New Home Baptist Church - Wetumpka Precinct 181 5130 Elmore Road Wetumpka, AL 36092 Barbara Ann Knight Susan Barner Candice Lanier David Gilliand Donna Gilliand Coosada Town Hall Precinct 201 5800 Coosada Road Coosada, AL 36020 Dixie Weldon Doris Zeigler Joann Wilson Donald Owenby Joy Hollon Tri-City Baptist Church Precinct 220 4831 AL Hwy 14 Elmore, AL 36025 Peter O'Day Marilyn Hubbard Jeronica Smith Jim Hubbard Judith Nevins Vanessa Davis Costella Jones James Jones Diane Hill River Region Church of the Nazarene Precinct 221 3251 Browns Road Millbrook, AL 36054 Hunter Harris Jason Owens Bill Harrington Dawn McAdams Virginia Harrington Myrtle Livingston Sheila Radford Elaine Williams Gwendolyn Gibbons Tiffini Crosby Kathleen Tharp Charles Glenn Leigh Dasinger Laura Huffstetler Deborah Johnson Teresa McGriff Rebecca Pearson Frances Lee Kerry Stanfield Victory Baptist School Precinct 222 3151 AL Hwy 14 Millbrook, AL 36054 Ric Payson Monica Harrison Marvin Hattaway Bilikisu Alabi Rita McNeely Debbie Palco Lee Ann Marona Carolyn Christian Scott Cobb Glenn Parker Stephen Ruiz Richard Bowman Thomas Nix Sandra Morris Millbrook Civic Center Precinct 231 3650 Grandview Road Millbrook, AL 36054 Karen Hopson Wendy Wilson Zachary Scott Chanda Agee David Brown James Hughes Donald Richey Ruth Porter Jason Hughes Bertha Brown Willie Mae Duncan Belinda Long Lauren McQueen Keri Nunn Kevin Duncan Katherine Blankinship Donna Hartwell Keosha McGhee Lela Mae Jackson Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center Precinct 261 200 Lancaster Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Ed Sanford Errol Law Sandra Wilkerson Kathy Holt Cathy Sanford Rebecca Bryant Jacquelyn Lemon-McKissic Virginia Illiano Idell Gill Sandra Hill Ruth Anne Thomas Jamie Jones Yvonne Saxon Rushenville Baptist Church Precinct 311 10098 Georgia Road Eclectic, AL 36024 Lisa Wright Charles Tew Stephen Burdette Willam Travis Jeanette Tew Steve Dunn Blue Ridge Baptist Church Precinct 321 4471 Jasmine Hill Road Wetumpka, AL 36093 Charlene Hiebel Tiffany Johnson Tony Jacobs Nadine Jacobs Tracey Edwards Faye Golden Michael Weaver Mulder Memorial Methodist Church Precinct 331 3454 Firetower Road Wetumpka, AL 36093 Karen Harlow Amanda Demick Wauthena Meigs Christopher Blowers Autumn Newell Beth Ward David Mostats Fred Ganous Jim Ward Linda Evans Julian Elmore Linda Mincey Paula McGill Shawn Fischer Stephen Hamm Susan Hiebert Thomas Porter Willie Starks Keith Raybon Lori Raybon Betty Wall Rock Springs Voting House Precinct 341 295 Ware Road Tallassee, AL 36078 Ann Colley Donna Churchwell Delano Johnson Mary Johnson Judy Shaw Absentee 8935 U.S. Hwy 231 Wetumpka, AL 36092 Janet Davidson Charlotte Walls Melissa Taylor Tammie Willis Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 POLL WORKERS.
Wetumpka Herald
STPMN-2620(259)
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. STPMN-2620(259) ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on November 04, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Widening, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe on CR-3 (Ingram Road) from the junction of SR-14 northeast of Millbrook to the junction of CR-7 (Deatsville Highway) in Deatsville. Length 6.443 mi. The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate. The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty (30) Working Days. A 1.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made. Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract. The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,531,860 To $1,872,273 . The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act. Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110. In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids. The bidder's proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. JOHN R. COOPER Transportation Director Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2, 2022 STPMN-2620(259)
Comments / 0