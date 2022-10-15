PUBLIC NOTICE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Alabama Power Company Project No. 349-157 NOTICE OF APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR FILING AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS (October 7, 2022) Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection: a. Type of Application: Non-Project Use of Project Lands and Waters b. Project No.: 349-157 c. Date Filed: July 21, 2022, as supplemented on September 23, 2022 d. Applicant: Alabama Power Company e. Name of Project: Martin Dam Hydroelectric Project f. Location: The Martin Dam Hydroelectric Project is located on the Tallapoosa River (Lake Martin), in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties, Alabama, and occupies federal land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management; the non-project use is located in Elmore County. g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC 791a - 825r h. Applicant Contact: Unzell Kelley, Alabama Power Company at (205) 517-0885 or ukelley@southernco.com i. FERC Contact: Shana High at (202) 502-8674 or shana.high@ferc.gov j. Deadline for filing motions to intervene and protests: November 7, 2022. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission's eFiling systemat http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-349-157. Comments emailed to Commission staff are not considered part of the Commission record. The Commission's Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person whose name appears on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. k. Description of Request: Alabama Power Company is requesting Commission authorization to permit Russell Lands, Inc. to expand Kowaliga Marina. As proposed, Kowaliga Marina would include 13 docks that would accommodate 258 boats and 45 personal watercraft, two forklift piers, a boat ramp, four breakwaters, a seawall, and riprap. l. Locations of the Application: This filing may be viewed on the Commission's website at http://www.ferc.gov using the "eLibrary" link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, for TTY, call (202) 502-8659. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission's mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission. n. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, .214, respectively. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission's Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application. o. Filing and Service of Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title "COMMENTS", "PROTEST", or "MOTION TO INTERVENE" as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person commenting, protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. Any filing made by an intervenor must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 385.2010. Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 2022 PROJECT NO. 349-157.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO