Rochester, MN

KIMT

Local homeless shelters prepare for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop. The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Celebrating the Beginning of "Try Transit Week"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Mayor Kim Norton rode the bus to work to commemorate the beginning of "Try Transit Week." Rochester Public Transit is going to be giving rewards to customers who take advantage of their services. With each trip, customers can gain an entry in a drawing for prizes such as a one year bus pass, an item worth $480. Additionally, all routes will be free all day on Thursday. Mayor Norton says it's important to promote the use of public transit.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving

Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Firefighters evacuate home owner during fire Monday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was treated at the scene of an Albert Lea house fire just before 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said it happened at 411 Commercial St. when crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters entered the home and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released at the scene.
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Think It’s Cold in Rochester? It May Be the Coldest Oct 17th Ever

If you think it's been a bit nippy here in southeast Minnesota lately, you're right. And, in fact, Monday could set a record as the coldest October 17th EVER in Rochester. Ah, fall in Minnesota. It's that magical time of year when last Monday, our highs topped out in the 70s and then a week later, they're half of that. Literally. As in 35 degrees for the high temperature, which is in the forecast for much of our neck of the woods here on Monday, October 17th.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday. The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE

