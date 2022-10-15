ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile.

The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her.

“We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”

They’ve increased the reward in their daughter’s case to $50,000.

Almost all of that will come out of the family’s own pockets if someone out there can help solve the case.

“I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody knows something,” said Roberts. “We want the truth.”

They want the truth about what happened to Keeslyn Roberts in January 2020, when she vanished from a truck stop in Gordon County.

Only her car and some clothes were found. Her father told us he believes she’s no longer alive.

“Just a total nightmare,” said her mother, Shannon Roberts. “We’ve not changed her room. Her room is still the same.”

The family also started a Facebook page dedicated to her case, and brought in private investigators that Roberts’ parents say are providing leads to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Roberts would turn 23 years old later this month – and her mother’s holding on to hope that she’ll someday celebrate another birthday at home.

“Very, very hard, not knowing where your child’s at and not seeing them in this length of time,” said Shannon Roberts. “Not hearing their voice, not seeing them. It’s just unimaginable.”

The GBI is now leading the investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS.

Brandi B
4d ago

I know her parents have got to be going crazy.. I absolutely cannot imagine.. God bless them and I hope they find answers so they can have some peace

Miranda
3d ago

Atlanta is a hotspot for trafficking. so sad. I hope some day soon they get answers. I hope im wrong and she's somewhere safe. the car and personal belongings being there and her not is awful suspicious tho. all stores and truck stops should be required to have cameras that work.

Houseofart Andromedaeudauniamobius
3d ago

Dead or trafficking victim. Feels dead. Condolences, prayers, and blessings for the family and friends. Where is the FBI?

