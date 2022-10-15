Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her

ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile.

The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her.

“We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”

They’ve increased the reward in their daughter’s case to $50,000.

Almost all of that will come out of the family’s own pockets if someone out there can help solve the case.

“I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody knows something,” said Roberts. “We want the truth.”

They want the truth about what happened to Keeslyn Roberts in January 2020, when she vanished from a truck stop in Gordon County.

Only her car and some clothes were found. Her father told us he believes she’s no longer alive.

“Just a total nightmare,” said her mother, Shannon Roberts. “We’ve not changed her room. Her room is still the same.”

The family also started a Facebook page dedicated to her case, and brought in private investigators that Roberts’ parents say are providing leads to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Roberts would turn 23 years old later this month – and her mother’s holding on to hope that she’ll someday celebrate another birthday at home.

“Very, very hard, not knowing where your child’s at and not seeing them in this length of time,” said Shannon Roberts. “Not hearing their voice, not seeing them. It’s just unimaginable.”

The GBI is now leading the investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS.

