State College, PA

WJAC TV

PA Gaming Control Board postpones hearings on Centre Co. casino project

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — More delays are expected for the proposed casino project in Centre County. The state's gaming control board meets this week and was expected to hear arguments on the casino that developers want to build at the old Macy’s store site in the Nittany Mall.
WJAC TV

Johnstown grant awards could help food insecurity in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State drops in Top 25 rankings

The Associated Press released their Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State dropping from the top 10. Penn State dropped from the 10th spot to the 16th spot after several weeks of climbing in the rankings. The team lost 41-17 to Michigan Saturday, Michigan now moving up to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Toys R Us returns to Altoona ahead of holiday shopping season

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Attention shoppers! Toys R Us is officially making a comeback and one of its new locations is now open at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona. Earlier this year, the defunct toy store franchise announced that it was partnering with Macy's for the upcoming holiday season.
ALTOONA, PA

