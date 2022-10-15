BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO