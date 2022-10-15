ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win

BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned

After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly. For the full story, click on the video provided…
BATON ROUGE, LA
Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seven forced out of mobile home after early morning fire on S. Flannery Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park a little before 3 a.m. on Monday, October 17. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire on the outside wall, and all seven occupants were safe outside,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man found stabbed to death on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported stabbing early Monday morning. Officers arrived at a location in the 4800 block of Airline Highway around 12:15 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man, now identified as 39-year-old Anibal Antonio...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

