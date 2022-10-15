Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent
How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
Here are the Sacramento County and city measures voters will see on their ballot
(KTXL) — Funding for transportation projects and addressing homelessness will be some of the measures on the ballot in Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento for the 2022 midterm election. Here are the measures Sacramento voters will see on their ballot. Sacramento County measures Measure A If passed, this measure will raise sales taxes […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
POLITICO
A late surge of outside money in Sacramento
Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: The money is coming from outside the people’s house. Nothing signifies the climax of campaign season quite like the inevitable surge of independent expenditures. Unencumbered by the individual donation limits that apply to candidates’ campaign accounts, a constellation of committees funded by a cross-section of Sacramento interest groups have uncorked millions in the last month to shape the contents of the next Legislature. By our count on Friday afternoon, they have spent roughly $17 million since September. About a third of that emerged in the last week.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Vote Yes on Elk Grove Measure E sales tax increase
This November Elk Grove residents will be voting on a proposed 1% sales tax increase. As a lifelong resident of Elk Grove for almost 60 years, I support Measure E. While it is never a good time to raise taxes and in California, we have seen that our taxes are not always used for the intended purpose, I think it is necessary to maintain our public safety and our quality of life. I also feel that we can make sure the money is spent where we want it to be spent.
Serial killings case got hundreds of tips. Leaders hope Stockton stays vocal for other crimes too.
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community and surrounding areas are breathing easier knowing a person of interest in the Stockton serial killings is in custody. Police Chief Stan McFadden is crediting the community with helping them capture Wesley Brownlee. “When this individual was caught, it was a sigh of...
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
postnewsgroup.com
NAACP Call for More Data Collection: High School Students Taught a Lesson for Holding ‘Mock Slave’ Auction
Athletes at a northern California high school are the latest group of students to be punished for a racially insensitive prank. Football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City were seen in a video acting out a “slave auction” involving their Black teammates. In the video, which was posted to Twitter, the African American students are seen stripped to their underwear and paraded into the locker room where their teammates are yelling and jeering at them.
Fox40
The Pasta Queen
The Pasta Queen and at Midtown Farmers Market on Saturdays and Eldorado Hills Farmers Market on Sundays. The Pasta Queen, Sacramento’s only online fresh pasta shop. Providing fresh pasta, ravioli meatballs and sauce to greater Sacramento Metro since 2012. Made locally with no preservatives. This segment will be posted...
visitranchocordova.com
New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History
The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
River Valley HS students involved in alleged mock slave auction speak out
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than two weeks since a video showed some members of the River Valley High School football team allegedly acting out a slave auction. On Monday evening, some of the students in the video shared their side of the story. “I want people to know I am sorry. […]
kion546.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came...
Sacramento councilmember drops call for police review commissioner's removal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Councilmember Jeff Harris on Tuesday rescinded his call for Sacramento Community Police Review Commissioner Keyan Bliss to be removed over comments that included Bliss calling Harris "racist as Jim Crow." The initial comments came during a Sept. 13 city council meeting where Sacramento officials voted to...
Convicted killer of Justine Vanderschoot to get another parole hearing
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One of two convicted killers in the death of Justine Vanderschoot is getting another parole hearing, months after he was denied parole for three years. According to a news release from the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the Executive Board of Parole Hearings voted to...
Should Sacramento create a fund for youth services? Voters to decide on ‘Measure L’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Money for youth services is on the ballot in Sacramento this year, and voters will decide whether to create a Sacramento Children’s Fund. If passed, Measure L would amend the city charter to establish - and allocate money in the city budget for - the Sacramento Children’s Fund. It would also create a commission to provide oversight. The money could only be spent on youth services, including after-school programs, mental health and wellness services, violence prevention and intervention, early childhood education and youth workforce development. Measure L is not a tax increase; cannabis business operations tax revenue would comprise the bulk of the Sacramento Children’s Fund.
Journey, Toto headed to Stockton Arena in 2023
STOCKTON, Calif. — The band Journey is hitting the road for its 50th anniversary in 2023, and one of the shows is in Stockton!. The tour starts Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs for 38 shows in North America before ending on April 25 in Palm Springs. The...
Kristin Smart Update: Paul Flores convicted of killing Cal Poly student in 1996
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 26 years since college student and Stockton native, Kristin Smart disappeared, the long-time suspect in the case has been found guilty of killing her. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder. Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
