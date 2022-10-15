Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: The money is coming from outside the people’s house. Nothing signifies the climax of campaign season quite like the inevitable surge of independent expenditures. Unencumbered by the individual donation limits that apply to candidates’ campaign accounts, a constellation of committees funded by a cross-section of Sacramento interest groups have uncorked millions in the last month to shape the contents of the next Legislature. By our count on Friday afternoon, they have spent roughly $17 million since September. About a third of that emerged in the last week.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO