Sacramento Shelters for the Homeless ‘Not Accessible Yet’ But Million$ Spent

How is Sacramento doing with its shelters for the homeless?. In April, the Globe reported, “The City of Sacramento is spending more than $44 million to provide eight homeless shelters and camping options, most not yet built or ready, and three Project Homekey motel conversions. According to city officials, “most of that comes from state and federal grants that are not certain year to year.”
goldcountrymedia.com

Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and a political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill n Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a...
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
POLITICO

A late surge of outside money in Sacramento

Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: The money is coming from outside the people’s house. Nothing signifies the climax of campaign season quite like the inevitable surge of independent expenditures. Unencumbered by the individual donation limits that apply to candidates’ campaign accounts, a constellation of committees funded by a cross-section of Sacramento interest groups have uncorked millions in the last month to shape the contents of the next Legislature. By our count on Friday afternoon, they have spent roughly $17 million since September. About a third of that emerged in the last week.
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Vote Yes on Elk Grove Measure E sales tax increase

This November Elk Grove residents will be voting on a proposed 1% sales tax increase. As a lifelong resident of Elk Grove for almost 60 years, I support Measure E. While it is never a good time to raise taxes and in California, we have seen that our taxes are not always used for the intended purpose, I think it is necessary to maintain our public safety and our quality of life. I also feel that we can make sure the money is spent where we want it to be spent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
postnewsgroup.com

NAACP Call for More Data Collection: High School Students Taught a Lesson for Holding ‘Mock Slave’ Auction

Athletes at a northern California high school are the latest group of students to be punished for a racially insensitive prank. Football players at River Valley High School in Yuba City were seen in a video acting out a “slave auction” involving their Black teammates. In the video, which was posted to Twitter, the African American students are seen stripped to their underwear and paraded into the locker room where their teammates are yelling and jeering at them.
Fox40

The Pasta Queen

The Pasta Queen and at Midtown Farmers Market on Saturdays and Eldorado Hills Farmers Market on Sundays. The Pasta Queen, Sacramento’s only online fresh pasta shop. Providing fresh pasta, ravioli meatballs and sauce to greater Sacramento Metro since 2012. Made locally with no preservatives. This segment will be posted...
visitranchocordova.com

New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History

The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
ABC10

Convicted killer of Justine Vanderschoot to get another parole hearing

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One of two convicted killers in the death of Justine Vanderschoot is getting another parole hearing, months after he was denied parole for three years. According to a news release from the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the Executive Board of Parole Hearings voted to...
ABC10

Should Sacramento create a fund for youth services? Voters to decide on ‘Measure L’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Money for youth services is on the ballot in Sacramento this year, and voters will decide whether to create a Sacramento Children’s Fund. If passed, Measure L would amend the city charter to establish - and allocate money in the city budget for - the Sacramento Children’s Fund. It would also create a commission to provide oversight. The money could only be spent on youth services, including after-school programs, mental health and wellness services, violence prevention and intervention, early childhood education and youth workforce development. Measure L is not a tax increase; cannabis business operations tax revenue would comprise the bulk of the Sacramento Children’s Fund.
ABC10

Journey, Toto headed to Stockton Arena in 2023

STOCKTON, Calif. — The band Journey is hitting the road for its 50th anniversary in 2023, and one of the shows is in Stockton!. The tour starts Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs for 38 shows in North America before ending on April 25 in Palm Springs. The...
ABC10

ABC10

