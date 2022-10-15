Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
WAAY-TV
Madison police put their training to the test in an unannounced active shooter drill
The Madison Police Department held a surprise active shooter drill for its officers, giving them a chance to put their training to the test in a real-life situation. The active shooter training had been six months in the making, but the only people who knew about it were Chief Johnny Gandy and the officers conducting the training. The rest of the department had no idea an exercise was taking place, as the chief wanted it to be a real test of their abilities.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
FOUND: Boaz Police end search for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
WPMI
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports uptick in phone, online scams
Scams are becoming more and more common in North Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello
Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
Alabama doctors concerned about adolescent overdoses
Overdose deaths are on the rise in Alabama, and many of them are linked to the drug fentanyl.
Hartselle Enquirer
Medical office, additional physicians planned for Hartselle will fill need, mayor says
A property purchase by Cullman Regional Medical Center will eventually provide Hartselle with a new medical office and additional physicians that the city’s mayor said will fill a void in health care. The Medical Center recently acquired 9 acres of the former Abercrombie home property at 1790 U.S. 31...
WAAY-TV
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee
Wednesday marks the start of early voting for Tennesseans. In Lincoln County, voters have Wednesday, October 19 through November 3 to vote ahead of Election Day. Early voting there is at the County Election Commission at 208 Davidson Street East in Fayetteville. Proponents of early voting say it's a good...
North Alabama pizza master competes in national competition
One North Alabama pizza master showed his love and speed for pizza making during Marco's Pizza's "Fast & Accurate Pizza Making Contest."
WAFF
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, that number must be shrunk down to 12. On Monday, a judge ruled that the prosecution could still seek the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer. Preparing to turn on the heat. Updated: 10 hours ago. Preparing to turn on the heat.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
