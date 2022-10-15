Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
UPDATED: Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
The Rock on What It Would Take to Acquire WWE, Possibly Taking an Executive or Board Seat
– Ahead of the release of his new movie, Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discussed his various business ventures with BNN Bloomberg, and he was also asked about WWE potentially go up for sale, along with him potentially taking an executive role or a board seat with WWE in the near future. Below are some highlights:
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Grasso beats Araujo
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Alexa Grasso (125.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (126 lbs.) Jonathan Martinez (135.5 lbs.) vs. Cub Swanson (135 lbs.) Dusko Todorovic (186 lbs.) vs. Jordan Wright (185 lbs.) Raphael Assuncao (136 lbs.) vs. Victor Henry (136 lbs.) Misha Cirkunov (206 lbs.) vs. Alonzo...
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
Dalton Castle Talks Health And Injuries Before Challenging Jericho Tonight
In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his upcoming match versus Chris Jericho, Dalton Castle took the opportunity to share an update regarding his health (via Wrestling Inc). Castle will be challenging Jericho for the ROH World Championship title at AEW Dynamite this evening. You can read some highlights from Castle below.
Jerry Lawler Recalls Andy Kaufman Being Turned Down By WWE, How Kaufman Influenced WWE To Work With Celebrities
One of Jerry Lawler’s most famous feuds was with Andy Kaufman, and Lawler recently recalled how he got to work with Kaufman because he was turned down by WWE. Kaufman and Lawler’s rivalry was the focus of last week’s Tales of the Territories and Lawler spoke with Busted Open Radio about his work with the legendary comedian and more. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
AEW News: Note On Dynamite Plans If MLB Playoff Game Goes Long, Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog
– Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite airs after an MLB playoff game, and a new report has a note on the plans if the game goes long. Tonight’s special Tuesday episode takes place following the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Browns game, and PWInsider reports that should the game go longer than expected, the belief is that Dynamite will start later once the MLB broadcast is over. It’s not certain whether they will delay the live show or begin airing on tape delay.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City. * NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship...
