Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver
Virginia “Maggie” Gerrin Vandiver, age 89, of Demorest, Georgia, took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. Born in Cleveland, Georgia on October 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ed Sphere & Bonnie Tomlin Gerrin. Maggie started her working career with Trogdon Furniture Company in Toccoa, Georgia and then worked with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired after over 20 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard. Most importantly, Maggie enjoyed precious time with her family and friends. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church in Cleveland and attended Line Baptist Church in Alto.
Dolores Brooks Orr
Dolores Brooks Orr, age 78, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of East Point, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mrs. Orr was born on January 16, 1944, in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Grady and Mildred Allen Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Orr; and her son, Timothy Orr.
Tallulah Falls takes straight-set win, earns third straight Sweet 16 berth
It was a quick opening to the 2022 playoffs for Tallulah Falls, as the #5 Lady Indians took a 3-0 win over visiting Darlington on Tuesday evening, securing a third consecutive (and fourth overall) Sweet 16 berth. The opening set was a 25-18 win for Tallulah, who raced out to...
Bruce L. Rodgers
Bruce L. Rodgers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bruce was born in Clayton County, Georgia on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee, Georgia after marrying his Angel of 54 years Sue Berta in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer, Georgia.
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
A Look Ahead at A Tough Stretch for Georgia
A look ahead at the rest of Georgia's football schedule following the bye week.
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
Gainesville City School System hires armed guards for schools
There are 10 new security guards on duty in the Gainesville City School System. Each elementary and middle school has been assigned its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards come from a variety of backgrounds with a combined 296 years of experience from law...
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards
Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
Cheryl Arlene Bray
Ms. Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16th in her home in Cornelia, Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27th. Ms. Bray was born on January 31st, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Toby Scott Edwards
Toby Scott Edwards, age 49, of Alto, Georgia passed away on October 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
Jennings, Heyl headline several All-Region honorees
The All-Region 8-A DI teams were announced prior to Saturday’s region championship match at Tallulah Falls. Directly before the Lady Indians took the court and won their first-ever region title, several from Tallulah Falls earned All-Region distinction. Senior Sarah Jennings was named Region Player of the Year, marking the...
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Setting the Standard On Defense
ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.
Carson Beck Shows What Future Could Be
Georgia's backup quarterback Carson Beck was impressive against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedication set Friday in Cleveland
When Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was killed in 1999 by a drunk driver, the visitation was one of the largest in Clarkesville’s history with people lined up down the street for hours to get inside the funeral home. The video of the first DUI arrest...
Caleb Fermin Andres
Infant, Caleb Fermin Andres, went to rest in Jesus on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at age 3 weeks. Born on September 25, 2022, Caleb is the son of Hugo and Latisha Andres. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Cornelia Hispanic Seventh-Day Adventist Church / Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día Hispana de Cornelia at 323 Yates Street, Cornelia, Georgia 30531. Pastor Adalberto Gomez will officiate. Interment will follow in the Level Grove Cemetery.
Sara Wright
Sara Frances Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born on June 24, 1924, in Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Frannie Douglas Smith. In 1943, Sara moved to Commerce and there she met her husband, James Wright. James went into the military later that year, which caused him to move to Pennsylvania and Sara followed. On December 3, 1943, they married and began traveling throughout the US due to James’ military duties, including Alabama, Missouri, and Oklahoma. James was deployed overseas, so Sara moved to Atlanta to be closer to family. When James was discharged in 1945, they both began working in Atlanta for a while before moving back home to Commerce. In 1947, Sara gave birth to their first son and in 1950, to their second son. While in Commerce, she was an active member of Commerce First Methodist Church. James was offered a job in 1955 in Cornelia, hence the relocation. Sara began working at First National Bank for a few years before becoming the lunchroom manager at Cornelia High School for ten years. After her managerial position ended, she had a catering service. She opened and operated the Cornelia Sports Card Shop at age 67 and finally retired at 93. She became a member of Cornelia First Methodist Church, where she managed the kitchen, was active in the Youth Club, was a member of the Official Board and the Methodist Women’s Club. They decided to join Level Grove Baptist Church in 1968, and she once again became active there as treasurer of her Sunday School Class until her health no longer allowed.
