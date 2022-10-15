Read full article on original website
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Los Baños Enterprise
Whale watching tour boat owner enters Los Banos mayor’s race as write-in candidate
“Captain Jim” Davis, a LBPD volunteer wants to “end the division…in our city government”. With less than a month before the November 8th election and after ballots have been mailed out, Los Banos resident Jim Davis entered the race for mayor as a certified write-in candidate on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Fliers are being distributed which refer to him as “Captain Jim Davis”. According to Darlene Ingersoll, Merced County Registrar of Voters confirmed Davis filed his required paperwork to be a certified write-in candidate, which will allow votes for him to be counted.
mercedcountytimes.com
A Case For More, And Better Public Safety
As our local communities rebound from a horrific crime that took the lives of an entire family, we ask ourselves: “Could we have done anything to have prevented this?”. Public Safety issues are up front and center in this election, and voters will have to decide: “What is the price of Public Safety?” Perhaps even more important, “Can we afford not to have it?”
B.F. Sisk Dam project gets funding from Biden administration
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Biden-Harris Administration will be giving millions of dollars to fund a major project to increase the capacity of Merced County’s B.F. Sisk Dam. On Monday, officials from the Department of Interior announced that $25 million will go toward that B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project. The project […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Development underway for ‘Hawk Training Center’
Planning and infrastructure development are underway on a regional fire academy and public safety training facility in the Airport Industrial Park on Hawk Drive and South Thornton Road in Merced. The facility will be known as the Hawk Regional Training Center and include firefighter, rescue, and emergency response education and...
Bakersfield Channel
Funeral services held for murdered Merced family of 4
MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 15th for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed earlier in the month. Family, friends, and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, and baby Aroohi Dheri. The funeral was for close family and friends only, but hundreds of people gathered outside to show support.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA
The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
madera.gov
City of Madera online surplus sale items now listed
The City is selling surplus property through an online auction. The Madera City Council declares items surplus and auctions them off via a third-party vendor (Public Surplus). Items are sold as-is and you will need to register to bid on an item (registration is free, however, you may be required to pay a buyer’s premium to Public Surplus if you win the bid(s) for the item(s) you are bidding on).
salinasvalleytribune.com
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial
SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday
According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death
Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.
KSBW.com
Hollister police investigating non-fatal shooting on 4th Street
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting. It happened on Fourth Street near Miller Road just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, nor...
Wanted gang member runs from officers in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wanted gang member, Carlos Sandoval, fled from officers carrying a firearm at a traffic stop in Merced on Saturday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say as a car pulled up to the traffic stop on West Childs Ave and MLK Way, the 30-year-old suspect got out of the car […]
CHP: Suspected drug money found during Merced County traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer uncovered almost $150,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday. After pulling over a car for a traffic infraction, an officer said he noted several things that led him to believe […]
kion546.com
Greenfield man found guilty of murdering his supervisor
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 28-year-old Imeldo Ramirez Merino of Greenfield was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday Oct. 14. The jury also found Merino intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
