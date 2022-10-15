ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Football: Somers puts other Section 1 contenders on notice with an easy win over Pelham

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aC8RP_0iZprwds00

LINCOLNDALE – There have been moments where Somers appeared to be struggling with the lofty expectations, giving opponents with Section 1 title aspirations a reason to believe.

The increasing chatter did not fall on deaf ears.

A message had to be delivered, so the Tuskers upped the level of intensity during practice this week and followed through with a resounding 41-0 win over unbeaten Pelham, an upstart that came in looking for a seismic upset.

“We hadn’t been Somers football yet,” Tuskers standout tackle Jake Polito said. “We’ve played some decent football, but we are back now baby. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Actually, there was a little more.

“It’s a statement, for sure,” Polito added. “I want to say we put the whole section on notice. We’re still here. It was said in practice this week that nobody is scared to play us. Teams want to come here, ‘Let’s see what they got.’ Well, they should be scared. Now we’re ready to go.”

Scoreboard:Section 1, CHSFL schedule, scores and recaps for Week 6

Picks:Key league matchups highlight insider predictions for Week 6 games

Somers is the lone team in Class A without a loss.

“We turned it on,” Tuskers running back Luke Savino said. “We came in so prepared and made very few mistakes, just the one fumble, but coach (Anthony DeMatteo) really got us prepared and gave us a good speech before the game. He demanded we take their soul.

“That’s within the rules of football.”

After forcing a quick punt, the Tuskers went 63 yards in five plays and went up on Matt Fitzsimons’ 11-yard touchdown scamper. When the Pelicans went three-and-out again, Somers went 44 yards in two plays and took a 14-0 lead after Ravi Dass Jr. sprinted in from the 9-yard line.

It was 34-0 at the half.

What it means

The goal is to win another Section 1 championship, get back up to the Carrier Dome and this time come home with a state title. Somers is now on the right track. Of course, the Tuskers need to maintain this no-messing-around intensity going into next week and on into the playoffs.

Player of the game

Dass could not be caught. He had 91 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. He also caught four passes for 39 yards.

By the numbers

Pelham (6-1, 4-1): The Pelicans went into halftime with four punts, one turnover and three first downs.

Somers (5-0, 4-0): Dass also scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and then a 77-yard reverse in the second quarter. ... Fitzsimons threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Tyler Ostrander with 5:52 to play in the opening half. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 120 yards. ... Savino got into the end zone from 9 yards out early in the third quarter. He finished with 99 yards on six carries.

They said it

"We are absolutely where we need to be," Savino said. "We’re back to that state-championship level."

"We’re back. We’re back," DeMatteo said. "We got a lot of preseason hype and that’s warranted because of who we have back, but 80 percent of the roster is new. Those kids are talented, but they needed game reps. And this team needed to come together and get out of the shadow of last year’s team. We did everything we needed to do and made very few mistakes so I’m proud of this football team."

"We don’t want to hurt anyone physically, we just want to take their soul. We want to suck all the air out of the balloon. You can see that on the field, all the hope draining from their eyes. That’s what Somers does."

Somers closes out the regular season next weekend by hosting Pelham at 7 p.m. Friday. Pelham is also home and will take on Eastchester at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot

If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy