WRDW-TV
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
25-Year-Old Jeremiah Alexander Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Augusta. The crash happened on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on Riverwatch Parkway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jr. Players win big at conference in south Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players took home first place in the community theatre division at the Georgia Theatre Conference over the weekend. In March, they’ll head to regionals in Lexington, Ky. Artist Director Roy Lewis won best director, and the cast won best ensemble. We caught...
WRDW-TV
New aerial video series from News 12 takes flight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our News 12 drone is giving viewers a birds-eye view of some of Augusta’s most iconic places in a new digital series called “Aerial Augusta.”. The first four episodes highlight the News 12 NBC 26 building, the Augusta Canal, SRP Park and the James Brown Arena.
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for early Wednesday morning with more frost and freeze advisories/warnings likely again Thursday morning, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than urban environments. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Augusta roads take deadly toll on motorcyclists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
WRDW-TV
How does the recent uptick in violence impact the community?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just three days, four people have been killed in local shootings. We have a closer look at how this violence impacts the community directly. Augustans are moving from exhaustion to anger when it comes to talking about gun violence. While we were following up with...
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
Augusta, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Augusta. The Savannah Country Day School volleyball team will have a game with Academy of Richmond County on October 18, 2022, 14:30:00. The Galloway School volleyball team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 18, 2022, 15:30:00.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
WRDW-TV
Georgia shatters record as early voting continues across state
AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 125,000 Georgians voted on the first day of early voting on Monday, shattering the state’s previous record of 72,000 from 2018. Gabe Sterling, the Georgia Secretary of State’s chief operating officer, confirmed the numbers late Monday on Twitter. Mark Rountree, president of Landmark...
WRDW-TV
National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
WRDW-TV
Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt. One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation. It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky...
Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, firetrucks called shameful
Commissioners taking two votes with impacts on public safety, firetrucks and ambulance subsidy, but one commissioner found the commission's actions shameful
wfxg.com
16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
WRDW-TV
Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville. Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille. It...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
