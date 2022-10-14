ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Boston Celtics consider pursuing big man Derrick Favors?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After the Boston Celtics were out-rebounded 67-56 by the Toronto Raptors in Montreal on the way to a 137-132 overtime loss in the Celtics’ final preseason game of their 2022-23 slate, it’s looking like the team needs some help on the glass.

The solution could very well be on the roster already, but with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla electing to play big man Noah Vonleh less than 10 minutes of game time and reserve center Luke Kornet no time at all, it could signal a lack of faith in those options while starting big man Robert Williams III remains out healing up his surgically-repaired knee.

If Boston is indeed even slightly uncertain about the potential of their frontcourt depth, it would be wise of them to be on the phone with the agent of recently-cut veteran big man Derrick Favors.

With Shams Charania reporting that the Georgia Tech alum would be waived by the Houston Rockets, the Celtics would be wise to bring on the 12-year vet who averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 boards per game last season in 16.7 minutes per game.

While only 6-foot-9, Favors has the girth to be pushed around less than many of the options the Celtics turned to on Friday, and is likely the best rebounding big who will hit free agency before the start of the season on Tuesday.

