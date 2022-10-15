ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 137-134 overtime loss to the Raptors

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics made the trek north of the border to play the Toronto Raptors in a neutral site exhibition game at Bell Centre Arena to close out their slate of four 2022-23 preseason games and their participation in the league’s NBA Canada Games program for the season.

The Celtics and Raptors both played the game as if it were a regular season contest, keeping their starters in late into the game’s final frame to the chagrin of some as wet spots in the floor made for a few scary falls. A controversial tech late in the third saw Jayson Tatum ejected from the game.

Boston would ultimately fall to Toronto 137-134 in a loathed preseason overtime, but NBA and Celtics Twitter had plenty to say about the game; let’s take a look at what was being said.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

