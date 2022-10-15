ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

sjvsun.com

Modesto voters weigh changes to government, public safety tax

Modesto voters could change the city charter to change when the Mayor is elected and how city audits are performed. Currently the primary and run-off elections for mayor in Modesto occur in November and February. If passed, Measure G would move the primary dates to coincide with the statewide primary...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County issuing corrected ballots to some voters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Elections Office is issuing corrected vote-by-mail ballots to some voters, officials say. County officials say they became aware of what they called precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races in some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. The […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death

Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
TURLOCK, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA

The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
LOS BANOS, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County issuing corrected Vote-By-Mail Ballots to some voters in Merced, Los Banos, Santa Nella, Gustine, Atwater

This week, Merced County officials became aware of issues existing with some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. Precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races. The California Secretary of State’s office was notified and has been involved throughout the process....
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.

College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War

The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA

