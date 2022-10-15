Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
Merced County ballot error: At least a dozen precincts affected
With the November midterm elections just weeks away, city leaders in Merced are pushing for more transparency from the county elections office.
sjvsun.com
Modesto voters weigh changes to government, public safety tax
Modesto voters could change the city charter to change when the Mayor is elected and how city audits are performed. Currently the primary and run-off elections for mayor in Modesto occur in November and February. If passed, Measure G would move the primary dates to coincide with the statewide primary...
Merced County issuing corrected ballots to some voters
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Elections Office is issuing corrected vote-by-mail ballots to some voters, officials say. County officials say they became aware of what they called precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races in some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. The […]
Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death
Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA
The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
Stockton Serial Killers: A look back at the city’s most notorious cases
STOCKTON, Calif. — As police in Stockton search for a person or people behind a string of serial killings, investigators in San Joaquin County find themselves in a familiar situation with a suspect at large accused of potentially multiple homicides. In Sept., the Stockton Police Department released a security...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
Holman Jr., Canepa face each other in race to join San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Two lifelong San Joaquin County residents in the Stockton area are vying to represent District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates have held positions on the City Council during their careers. Elbert Holman Jr., who previously served on the Stockton City Council,...
abc10.com
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Stockton PD to make “major announcement” in serial killings investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that they will be holding a press conference at their police station in regard to their investigation of a series of killings in the city. The live stream of the news conference will be included in this article. The press conference will be at […]
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced County issuing corrected Vote-By-Mail Ballots to some voters in Merced, Los Banos, Santa Nella, Gustine, Atwater
This week, Merced County officials became aware of issues existing with some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election. Precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races. The California Secretary of State’s office was notified and has been involved throughout the process....
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
sjvsun.com
A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.
College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Comments / 4