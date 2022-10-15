ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

FOX 61

Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his like at memorial

BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Bristol police promotes fundraiser for fallen officers’ family

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department has been met with an overwhelming amount of support since the tragic deaths of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night when they were shot to death. The Bristol Police Department is now raising money for the families of the officers. Community members,...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin

BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
BERLIN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut law enforcement agencies helping Bristol Police Department

BERLIN, Connecticut — Law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut are helping the Bristol Police Department following the deaths of two officers Wednesday. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and injured. Officer Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. The Office of Inspector General says the use of deadly force was justified.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Nardelli's in Farmington

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 8 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers

As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Local TV continues police shooting coverage

The week started the way it ended for local television newscasts. All four newscasts had a heavy presence in Bristol to provide continuing coverage of the death of two Bristol police officers who were responding to a 9-1-1 call. Monday, the emphasis of the late newscasts was on the personalities...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Law enforcement experts call surviving Bristol cop a hero

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General Monday released a preliminary report on the deadly force used by Bristol Police officer Alec Iurato against the suspect in the shooting deaths of Bristol Police Sargent Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy, who were allegedly ambushed from behind. The...
BRISTOL, CT
