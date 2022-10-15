Read full article on original website
Bristol barbershop raises funds for fallen police officers' families
BRISTOL, Conn. — A barbershop in Bristol is taking out its clippers to make sure every police officer feels supported as the local community continues to mourn the loss of both Bristol police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy. The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol...
Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his like at memorial
BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Barstool Sports raises $100K in merch sales to help 2 Bristol police families
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past week, sports blog Barstool has lent a helping hand to the families of the fallen Bristol Police Officers. Barstool's President, Dave Portnoy, sat down exclusively with FOX61’s Lauren Zenzie to talk about the organization's contributions. "A tragedy, really beyond words," Portnoy said.
Bristol police promotes fundraiser for fallen officers’ family
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department has been met with an overwhelming amount of support since the tragic deaths of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night when they were shot to death. The Bristol Police Department is now raising money for the families of the officers. Community members,...
New Britain Herald
Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin
BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
Bristol-based clothing brand raising money to support fallen officers’ families
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol-based clothing store DK Movement is just one of the many local businesses doing what they can to support the families of two city officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Ofc. Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte were killed...
New Haven Police Department mourns loss of officer to cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is mourning after a "loyal member" of the force died of cancer this week. Officer Michael Hinton passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer that lasted 18 months. He joined the New Haven Police Department in 2014. "Officer...
Connecticut law enforcement agencies helping Bristol Police Department
BERLIN, Connecticut — Law enforcement agencies from across Connecticut are helping the Bristol Police Department following the deaths of two officers Wednesday. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in what police believe was an ambush. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and injured. Officer Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher. The Office of Inspector General says the use of deadly force was justified.
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
Homeless veteran breaks down near Old Saybrook on mission to visit lower 48 states
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Robin Sears’ truck broke down near State Police Troop F in Old Saybrook on his way to visit all of the lower 48 states — but he didn’t have to wait long for help. Sears, who does not have housing, said he’s on a mission to spread awareness about other […]
Eyewitness News
Nardelli's in Farmington
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 8 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
NBC Connecticut
Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers
As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
Bristol family shines blue Halloween lights to honor fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — The air is cold and the leaves are crisp driving down Rosewood Drive in Bristol, but just up the street, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of the Osenkowski family and their Halloween light display. “We come here every Halloween, every Christmas,” said Kelli Roberts....
Police accountability law plays big role in Bristol investigation on two slain officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s been just five days since the tragedy in Bristol, and already, we’ve seen body camera video, a report by the Office of the Inspector General, and cause of death information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. So what has contributed to this expedited flow of information?
Local TV continues police shooting coverage
The week started the way it ended for local television newscasts. All four newscasts had a heavy presence in Bristol to provide continuing coverage of the death of two Bristol police officers who were responding to a 9-1-1 call. Monday, the emphasis of the late newscasts was on the personalities...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. Law enforcement from across the country are...
Law enforcement experts call surviving Bristol cop a hero
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General Monday released a preliminary report on the deadly force used by Bristol Police officer Alec Iurato against the suspect in the shooting deaths of Bristol Police Sargent Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy, who were allegedly ambushed from behind. The...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
