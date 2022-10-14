ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Los Baños Enterprise

Former Merced Co. Sheriff Mark Pazin running for Assembly to bring common sense to Sacramento

Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin says he is running for State Assembly in the new District 27 to bring common sense to Sacramento. He served as the Chief of Law Enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to earlier this year when retired “to devote full time to this very important Assembly race,” Pazin shared. He served as Sheriff for 32 years from 1981 to 2013.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Ballot error discovered, corrected in Los Banos school board election

It was discovered last week that errors were made in vote-by-mail ballots in one precinct for the Los Banos Unified School District Area 7 election. Those ballots were voided, and new ones mailed out this week. County officials released a statement about the matter that reads, “The Merced County Board...
LOS BANOS, CA
thelivingstonpost.com

Poll shows no one undecided for governor; Whitmer remains in lead

Despite the glut of America First candidates running in the election this year, the poll claims there is a sharp decline in people who are part of the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a...
LIVINGSTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
MODESTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Teenage Girl Reported Missing Out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Kaydence Marie Ellison has not been seen since Sunday. She is believed to have a recent connection to somebody in Stockton. If you think you know where Kaydence...
MERCED, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Madera, CA

Madera is a small town straddling Route 99 in the middle of California, named after the Spanish word for ‘wood.’. It is also the capital of Madera County. The California Lumber Company originally marked out the town, accounting for its name. Additionally, Madera is one of California’s wine regions....
MADERA, CA

