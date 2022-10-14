Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin says he is running for State Assembly in the new District 27 to bring common sense to Sacramento. He served as the Chief of Law Enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to earlier this year when retired “to devote full time to this very important Assembly race,” Pazin shared. He served as Sheriff for 32 years from 1981 to 2013.

