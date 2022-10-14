Read full article on original website
Related
Los Baños Enterprise
Former Merced Co. Sheriff Mark Pazin running for Assembly to bring common sense to Sacramento
Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin says he is running for State Assembly in the new District 27 to bring common sense to Sacramento. He served as the Chief of Law Enforcement for the California Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to earlier this year when retired “to devote full time to this very important Assembly race,” Pazin shared. He served as Sheriff for 32 years from 1981 to 2013.
Los Baños Enterprise
Ballot error discovered, corrected in Los Banos school board election
It was discovered last week that errors were made in vote-by-mail ballots in one precinct for the Los Banos Unified School District Area 7 election. Those ballots were voided, and new ones mailed out this week. County officials released a statement about the matter that reads, “The Merced County Board...
thelivingstonpost.com
Poll shows no one undecided for governor; Whitmer remains in lead
Despite the glut of America First candidates running in the election this year, the poll claims there is a sharp decline in people who are part of the Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a...
Funeral services held for Merced County family who was kidnapped, killed
The funeral services for four Merced County family members who were kidnapped and killed was held in Turlock Saturday.
California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday
Accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant
A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
Wanted gang member flees Merced police with firearm before arrest, authorities say
A wanted gang member with a gun ran from officers before he was caught and arrested, Merced police said.
Merced police asking for help solving 2003 cold case
18-year-old Francisco Javier Huerta was shot and killed while attending a celebration on West 9th Street near McNamara Park in Merced.
Elderly women targeted in string of jewelry thefts in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and woman are suspected of targeting elderly women in an ongoing string of jewelry thefts, Modesto police said Thursday. Police said the women appear to have been targeted for their jewelry. The suspects were described as a man and woman between the ages of...
KMJ
Teenage Girl Reported Missing Out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Kaydence Marie Ellison has not been seen since Sunday. She is believed to have a recent connection to somebody in Stockton. If you think you know where Kaydence...
KCRA.com
Man pours lighter fluid on himself to avoid getting caught stealing items at Turlock Home Depot, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man avoided loss prevention workers at a Home Depot in Turlock Wednesday by pouring lighter fluid on himself while walking out of the store, police said. Police are asking for help to find the person who is believed to have stolen multiple items from the store around 3 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Madera, CA
Madera is a small town straddling Route 99 in the middle of California, named after the Spanish word for ‘wood.’. It is also the capital of Madera County. The California Lumber Company originally marked out the town, accounting for its name. Additionally, Madera is one of California’s wine regions....
Merced police searching for 17-year-old girl
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl.
Comments / 0