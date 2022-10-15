ST. LOUIS – We’re getting a brief taste of cooler temperatures the next few days, so we have a hot deal to keep you warm. Check out this electric heated vest at Until Gone Online. It drops in price from $189.99 to $39.99, offering a discount of 79% off. The vest has temperature control and warms within three seconds with three heat settings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO