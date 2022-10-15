ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, IL

KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Episode 205: Blueprint Coffee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueprint Coffee started when a group of coffee lovers wanted to bring something new to the St. Louis coffee scene. They wanted to bring something different, something with more transparency. That means from bean to cup. For nine years, the local roaster has brought incredible...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
teslarati.com

Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois

Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: One-of-a-kind country estate in Troy, Missouri

TROY, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-of-a-kind country estate is on the market in Troy, Missouri. 133 Bristol Ridge Drive was built in 2022 and is on sale for $1,199,000. The 4,561-square-foot home sits on 2.58 acres. It has five bedrooms, three full baths, and two partial baths. Real Estate Professional...
TROY, MO
KMOV

Metro East flood victims can apply in person at Missouri FEMA locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro East residents impacted by July’s historic flooding can now apply for federal assistance in Missouri. Following July’s historic flooding in the St. Louis region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened up several sites in Missouri to assist St. Louis City, County and St. Charles residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County

PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
labortribune.com

Iron Workers Local 392 steps up to help Godfrey man scammed by non-union contractor

Godfrey, IL – Iron Workers Local 392 stepped up last week to help a local man scammed by a non-union out-of-state contractor hired to erect a metal building on his property. Ted Kochanski had purchased the building from a manufacturer and used a contractor recommended by them to set it up a year ago. He paid the contractor up front, but after he had done a minimal amount of work on the project he disappeared.
GODFREY, IL
timestribunenews.com

Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment

Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
TROY, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL

