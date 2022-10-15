Read full article on original website
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
starvedrock.media
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
KMOV
Episode 205: Blueprint Coffee
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blueprint Coffee started when a group of coffee lovers wanted to bring something new to the St. Louis coffee scene. They wanted to bring something different, something with more transparency. That means from bean to cup. For nine years, the local roaster has brought incredible...
Ameren completes $215M infrastructure project for St. Louis region ahead of schedule
Ameren has completed a $215 million infrastructure project for the St. Louis region nearly six months ahead of schedule.
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: One-of-a-kind country estate in Troy, Missouri
TROY, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-of-a-kind country estate is on the market in Troy, Missouri. 133 Bristol Ridge Drive was built in 2022 and is on sale for $1,199,000. The 4,561-square-foot home sits on 2.58 acres. It has five bedrooms, three full baths, and two partial baths. Real Estate Professional...
KMOV
What to expect as many across the Metro turn on their heat for the first time this season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Colder temps are hitting the Metro and continuing through the next few days, which means many people may be turning on their heat for the first time this season. The first time you turn on your heat this season, you may have a burning smell...
KMOV
Metro East flood victims can apply in person at Missouri FEMA locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro East residents impacted by July’s historic flooding can now apply for federal assistance in Missouri. Following July’s historic flooding in the St. Louis region, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened up several sites in Missouri to assist St. Louis City, County and St. Charles residents.
Fire crews respond to Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Money Saver: Check out this hot deal during cooler temps from Until Gone Online
ST. LOUIS – We’re getting a brief taste of cooler temperatures the next few days, so we have a hot deal to keep you warm. Check out this electric heated vest at Until Gone Online. It drops in price from $189.99 to $39.99, offering a discount of 79% off. The vest has temperature control and warms within three seconds with three heat settings.
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
labortribune.com
Iron Workers Local 392 steps up to help Godfrey man scammed by non-union contractor
Godfrey, IL – Iron Workers Local 392 stepped up last week to help a local man scammed by a non-union out-of-state contractor hired to erect a metal building on his property. Ted Kochanski had purchased the building from a manufacturer and used a contractor recommended by them to set it up a year ago. He paid the contractor up front, but after he had done a minimal amount of work on the project he disappeared.
timestribunenews.com
Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment
Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
4 charged with mail thefts in St. Louis area
Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
nypressnews.com
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
SAN FRANCISCO — After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection. “You can start thinking about getting COVID as almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection...
Last-minute things to do before hard freeze hits Monday night
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — There are a few hours left to squeeze in some last-minute freeze prep. If you have not gone around your home yet, then you need to. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s in the bi-state Monday night. For most, it will be the first hard freeze of the season.
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
