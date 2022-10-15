Read full article on original website
Brother sentenced to life in prison for killing his sister, her boyfriend over insurance money, Collin County DA says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his sister and her boyfriend over insurance money, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his...
Former Lake Worth officer sued in fatal shooting of man in 2021, lawsuit says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from a Sept. 3, 2021 story covering this shooting. A North Texas family is suing the city of Lake Worth for "wrongful death claims" over allegedly not training its officers properly, which the family says played a factor in an officer-involved shooting last year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bedford Man Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Killing Father-in-Law With Machete
A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed his father-in-law with a machete. Bedford Police said 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, of North Richland Hills, got into an argument with 41-year-old Jason Enos, of Hurst at about midnight on Oct. 11. The two men were said...
kurv.com
Man Killed After Pointing Gun At Police Officer
(AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes.
WFAA
Funeral services to begin for fallen Dallas police officer
Ofc. Jacob Arellano died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, where he was driving to work late Tuesday night.
Officers fatally shoot 'person of interest' in connection to North Richland Hills murder, police say
Officers fatally shot a 28-year-old “person of interest” during a traffic stop after he pointed a gun at them Monday afternoon in Southlake, police say.
Fort Worth police shoot and kill man accused of taking his mother hostage
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police shot and killed a man in Fort Worth on Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that began after he allegedly took his mother hostage.A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said on Sunday that on Oct. 15 at about 11 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman saying that her adult son was attacking her house with a hammer. During the call, the man was heard over the phone stating that he would hurt his mother if police responded.Shortly thereafter, officers arrived on scene in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive and saw the man come to the door with a handgun. He slammed the door shut and refused to leave the house, and a SWAT unit and hostage negotiators were called out to help.SWAT and negotiators began trying to convince the man to surrender and let his mother leave the house. Eventually, she was able to exit, at which time the man was seen standing in the doorway pointing his gun at an officer.The officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night. In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the 4000 block of Wiman Drive. Tijuana...
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
Dallas Man Sentenced To Thirty Years In Prison Over Plano Heroin Overdose Case
According to court documents, in September 2019 police responded to a heroin overdose on a highway in Plano, where they found a minor who was administered Narcan, a medicine used for reversing the effects of opioid overdoses. The victim survived and helped authorities in the case leading to the conviction...
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer arrested for DWI in Plano
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was arrested for suspected drunken driving over the weekend. Austin Marshall was charged with DWI in Plano early Sunday. Marshall has been with the Dallas Police Department for nearly four years. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
