Dallas, TX

kurv.com

Man Killed After Pointing Gun At Police Officer

(AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police shoot and kill man accused of taking his mother hostage

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police shot and killed a man in Fort Worth on Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that began after he allegedly took his mother hostage.A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said on Sunday that on Oct. 15 at about 11 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman saying that her adult son was attacking her house with a hammer. During the call, the man was heard over the phone stating that he would hurt his mother if police responded.Shortly thereafter, officers arrived on scene in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive and saw the man come to the door with a handgun. He slammed the door shut and refused to leave the house, and a SWAT unit and hostage negotiators were called out to help.SWAT and negotiators began trying to convince the man to surrender and let his mother leave the house. Eventually, she was able to exit, at which time the man was seen standing in the doorway pointing his gun at an officer.The officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police officer arrested for DWI in Plano

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was arrested for suspected drunken driving over the weekend. Austin Marshall was charged with DWI in Plano early Sunday. Marshall has been with the Dallas Police Department for nearly four years. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX

