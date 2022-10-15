BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence in the […]

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO