Antelope Valley Press
Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB
EDWARDS AFB — From Friday through Sunday, more than 100,000 visitors made the trek to Edwards Air Force Base, “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe,” as the storied base threw open the gates to the public for the first time in 13 years for the Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Edwards AFB Air Show and STEM Expo is back this weekend, but get to the base early
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) – It’s back! The 412th Air Wing at Edwards Air Force Base is opening its gates to the public this weekend for the first Aerospace Valley Open House and Air Show in 13 years. Yes, the U.S. Air Force is back in the entertainment business, in a manner of […]
aerotechnews.com
Yes, the rumors were true!
The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
Santa Clarita Radio
Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large
A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Tehechapi News
PHOTO GALLERY: 'Super Logan' saves city, Apple Festival
The Tehachapi Apple Festival, along with local organizations and a large number of volunteers, stepped in to help the Kern County Chapter of the Make-A-Wish organization grant a young boy’s wish of having super powers for a day. Eleven-year-old Logan LoCascio of Tehachapi, who admires super heroes, became “Super...
2urbangirls.com
Death of person in Palmdale area under investigation
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death....
KCSO searching for at-risk missing woman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence in the […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 49-year-old man who was found dead in the Palmdale area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. Monday near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Luis Hinojosa was found dead near the California...
Sfvbj.com
Santa Clarita Medical Building Sells for $11 Million
Santa Clarita Medical Center, a high-image medical building in Santa Clarita, has sold for $11.3 million. Located at 23206 Lyons Ave., the two-story building spans approximately 37,759 square feet and is situated on an approximately 65,122-square-foot parcel. The property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites with floor-to-ceiling...
Thieves try to blow up ATM in Palmdale
The sound of explosions rang out in Palmdale early Sunday morning after thieves tried to blow their way into an ATM. It happened around 4:05 a.m. at a Bank of America ATM located near the intersection of 50th Street West and West Avenue N. Bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement […]
6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa… Read more "6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway"
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
Bakersfield Californian
Rosamond to swear in new postmaster
Rosamond's new postmaster, Sarah Stiles, is being sworn in at a ceremony 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosamond Post Office. Stiles began her postal career 16 years ago as a carrier in Simi Valley. Since then, she has worn multiple hats in the U.S. Postal Service, working in customer relations, marketing, sales and her most recent role, customer service supervisor, according to a USPS news release.
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Wendy Howard testifies at her murder trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, the eighth day of her murder trial, Wendy Howard was called to the witness stand and testified to the fear she felt when she fired shots that killed an ex-boyfriend. Howard, 53, testified when the ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, arrived at her Tehachapi home the afternoon of June 5, […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing. Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
signalscv.com
Former Saugus principal returns to court
A former Saugus High School principal accused of perjury and conflict of interest pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to both charges. Bill Bolde, 65, who was at the helm of Saugus for over a decade before retiring from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2017, was arrested in December after investigators alleged he had, while principal, perjured himself and had a conflict of interest while he established a student exchange program in China.
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
