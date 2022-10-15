Big Country Game of the Week: No. 8 Cisco deals Stamford season's first loss

STAMFORD – The No. 8 Cisco Loboes are no one-trick canine. They can throw the ball, too.

Hunter Long threw three touchdown passes, including a 77-yarder to Cade Gale on the third play from scrimmage, as the Loboes mauled unbeaten Stamford 47-14 in a District 4-2A Division I game Friday at Bill Anderson Stadium.

Long completed 11 of 15 passes for 238 yards, all without throwing an interception. The senior quarterback also ran for a game-high 138 yards and three TDs on 16 carries as the Loboes won their fifth consecutive game since a 30-27 loss at Class 3A DI Breckenridge in Week 3.

“That’s never my game plan,” Cisco coach Kevin Stennett said about throwing the ball. “We put ourselves in some third-and-long situations where we had to throw the ball and finally proved we’ve got some receivers that will go up and get it.”

“I’m very proud (of them), and we got it to several receivers. Hunter did what he does. That’s exactly what we wanted to do, though, is show that we can throw the ball and mixed it up. I’m very pleased with how balanced we were.”

The Loboes ran for 277 yards on 40 carries, including 99 yards on 13 carries by Trenton Huston. He had the game’s final score, a 22-yard in the fourth quarter.

Cisco came into the game averaging 285.6 yards rushing per game compared to 108 passing. The Loboes nearly eclipsed their passing average on their first drive and had 184 yards on 7-of-8 passing in the first half.

Gayle finished with a game-high 152 yards on four catches, while four other Loboes caught passes.

Gayle’s 77-yard TD on the game’s opening drive set the tone for the night. Stamford was going to have to defend the whole field, not just stop the run.

“Throughout the season, that’s what we need to put on film and that’s what people need to be aware of,” Stennett said. “I’m happy that’s the way our offensive scheme turned out tonight.”

Stennett said he hadn’t planned to throw the ball as much as the Loboes did against the Bulldogs.

“No sir. We always want to control the line of scrimmage,” Stennett said. “But when we need to throw, it’s good for people to know that we can.”

Stamford coach Britt Hart said the Loboes’ success passing didn’t surprise him – other than he thought his team should have defended it better.

“We knew they had the ability to throw deep,” Hart said. “We worked a lot of 7-on-7 this week. I felt like our secondary were in quicksand, and we never could recover after that. We’re going to learn from this. We’re going to move on. This loss doesn’t define us right now. Hopefully, it makes us better moving on.”

Fast and furious start

The Loboes (7-1 overall, 4-0 district) scored on their first six possessions, including all five in the first half for a 33-8 halftime lead.

Christian Duran threw an 11-yard TD pass to Quinten Pryor late in the first half, and Cle’ Whitfield ran 7 yards for the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1) down 40-8 in the fourth quarter.

Stamford didn’t help its cause, feeding the Loboes’ potent offense with two turnovers in the first half.

Cisco recovered a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 48 -yard line and converted it into 12-yard TD pass from Long to Gayle for a 13-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Long ran 1 yard for each of the Loboes’ next two TDs – the latter after Julius Proffitt’s pick in the end zone killed a potential Stamford scoring drive on a first-and-10 play from the Cisco 13.

“We needed some good things to happen for us early, and it did and then (we) capitalized on those turnovers,” Stennett said. “The ball kind of bounced our way there early, but I’m so proud of how we kept sticking it the end zone, finding ways to finish drives and put points on the board.”

The next time Stamford got the ball after the pick, the Bulldogs drove 67 yards on 18 plays for its first score – an 11-yard TD pass from Duran to Pryor.

Duran also threw a pass to Nathan Watson on the two-point conversion to make it 26-8 with 33 seconds left in the first half.

Cisco answered quickly. Long ripped off a 39-yard run to the Stamford 21 and threw a TD pass to Danon Orsagh on the next play – leaving 12 seconds still on the clock.

The two turnovers earlier in the half, though, proved costly for the Bulldogs.

“We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit tonight,” Hart said. “We got behind. We just could never catch ourselves back up. Credit to their kids and their coaching staff. They did a really good job tonight.

“We’re still young. We’re still going to go through bumps and bruises. We just have to mature on the offensive and defensive side of the ball as we move on and try to get our kids in the best position to win a game.”

Breaking it down

∎ Turning point: Down 19-0, the Bulldogs drove 52 yards on 10 plays to get down to the Cisco 13. But on first-and-goal, Julius Proffitt picked off a Christian Duran pass in the end zone and returned the pick to the Loboes’ 29. Two plays later, Long threw a 52-yard pass to Gayle before later running for his second of two 1-yard TD runs. Instead of perhaps a 19-8 game, it was 26-0 with 6:36 left in the first half.

∎ Player of the game: Cade Gayle, Cisco receiver – The senior had four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 77-yard TD on the third play from scrimmage.

∎ Key stat: Cisco, a team that came into the game averaging 108 yards passing, completed 11 of 15 passes for 238 yards and three TDs – all from quarterback Hunter Long. The Loboes scored on their first six possessions, including all five in the first half.

∎ Coach Stennett said: Cisco came out like a team possessed and appeared hungry to score every time it touched the ball.“That’s what we talked about all week is, every possession we’ve got to get in the end zone. There are no bad teams left in our district, and we’re coming into Stamford, an undefeated team. We knew we had come out and come out hot. I’m very pleased with how we started the game.”

∎ Coach Hart said: “We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves by any means. We’ve got Anson next week, and we’re going to prepare for them and try to get ourselves in position for a playoff spot. You get into the Hawley week and C-City week (after that), you never know what’s going to happen. We’ve got to concentrate on us and get better.”

∎ Impact : The win leaves Cisco and No. 2 Hawley as the last two unbeaten teams in District 4-2A Division I, and the two meet in the regular-season finale Nov. 4 in Hawley. The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0) beat Winters 60-0 on Friday in Winters.

∎ Up next: Cisco has a bye before playing Anson on Oct. 28 at Chesley Stadium. Stamford plays at Anson (2-6, 2-2) on Friday. Olney beat the Tigers 31-14 on Friday.

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION I

Cisco 47, Stamford 14

Cisco 19 14 7 7 − 47 Stamford 0 8 0 6 − 14

FIRST QUARTER

CIS − Cade Gayle 77 pass from Hunter Long (kick failed), 10:56

CIS − Gayle 12 pass from Long (Cole Thompson kick), 5:40

CIS − Long 1 run (Thompson kick), 00:25

SECOND QUARTER

CIS − Long 1 run (kick failed), 6:36

STA − Quinten Pryor 11 pass from Christian Duran (Nathan Watson pass from Duran), 00:33

CIS − Kanon Orsagh 21 pass form Long (Thompson kick), 00:12

THIRD QUARTER

CIS − Long 1 run (Thompson kick), 8:38

FOURTH QUARTER

STA − Cle' Whitfield 7 run (pass failed), 6:30

CIS − Trenton Huston 22 run (Thompson kick), 4:45

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories CIS STA First downs 21 11 Rushes-Yards 40-277 46-187 Passing 238 60 Comp-Att-Int 11-18-0 6-12-2 Punts 0-0 4-37.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-70 10-103

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Cisco, Hunter Long 16-138, Trenton Huston 13-99, Tre Brackeen 3-27, Cade Gayle 1-8, Gus Hart 3-8, Carter Holton 1-3, TEAM 3-(minus 6). Stamford, Hayden Henager 13-77, Kaston Vega 13-56, Cle' Whitfield 7-23, Christian Duran 10-17, Ja'Kain Whitaker 2-9, Quinten Pryor 1-5.

PASSING: Cisco, Hunter Long 11-18-0−238. Stamford, Christian Duran 6-12-2−60.

RECEIVING: Cisco, Cade Gayle 4-152, Danon Orsagh 3-41, Braden Andrews 1-24, Trenton Huston 2-16, Carter Holton 1-5. Stamford, Quinten Pryor 3-42, Hayden Henager 1-12, Kaston Vega 2-6.

RECORDS: Cisco 7-1, 4-0; Stamford 6-1, 2-1.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Big Country Game of the Week: No. 8 Cisco deals Stamford season's first loss