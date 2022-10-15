ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

H.S. football: Jack Carver comes up big for CB South in win over Neshaminy

By Tom Waring
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN TWP. — Jack Carver is coming up big for the Central Bucks South Titans when they need it.

Following a three-game losing streak, the senior running back/outside linebacker ran for a touchdown and had a pick-6 a week ago in a win vs. Abington.

On Friday night, he helped the Titans keep up their winning ways. He ran for a touchdown and was part of a stout defense, as visiting South beat Neshaminy, 21-7, disappointing a large Homecoming crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388nWi_0iZpqRMq00

“It feels great,” he said. “We ran the ball really well. Our offensive line has a ton of heart. They’re a great group of guys. And we only gave up seven points, which is great for us.”

Carver had played safety, but moved to outside linebacker due to injuries. South head coach Tom Hetrick likes putting Carver out on both sides of the ball.

“He was born a football player,” the coach said. “He understands the game. When something good happens, you can assume Jack Carver is there.”

Carver is also a very good baseball player, and the shortstop/pitcher is committed to Bloomsburg.

As for football, he was one of three effective runners against Neshaminy. He ran for an 8-yard TD in the first quarter.

Neshaminy’s Colin Baker threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Travis Lavelah, and it was 7-7 at halftime.

South’s Corey Moore and Anthony Leonardi each ran for a score in the third quarter. And while Leonardi raced 59 yards to the end zone, most of South’s yardage was accumulated a few yards at a time, and that’s fine with Carver.

“As long as we move the ball down the field,” he said.

The decisive third quarter also featured an interception by South’s Owen Wheeler.

Hetrick credited his offense with putting three scores on a Neshaminy defense that boasts a very good front, and said his defense was outstanding, adding that he can’t remember when he’s been prouder of a team.

South (5-3 overall, 2-3 Suburban One League National Conference) controls its own fate. The Titans still have to play Central Bucks West and Pennridge.

“We have a couple of tough opponents, but we can get it done,” Carver said.

Neshaminy fell to 4-4 (2-3 SOL National).

Three things we’ve learned

  1. Successful offenses don’t have to rely on big plays. Most of the night, South was content to run the ball for a few yards at a time, move the chains and eat up the clock.
  2. South’s defense can contain an offense with multiple weapons. Neshaminy quarterback Colin Baker, running back Markus Barnett and wide receiver Ashton Lovelace have posted big numbers this season, but were held in check, for the most part, by the Titans.
  3. CB South is resilient. The Titans lost three in a row to North Penn, Pennsbury and Central Bucks East, but have now won two straight to put themselves in a pretty good position to make the playoffs.

Game balls:

  • Central Bucks South senior outside linebacker/running back Jack Carver had a solid game on both sides of the ball. He was a big part of a defense that gave up only one score. On offense, he ran for a touchdown and got other key yards when needed.
  • Central Bucks South junior running back Anthony Leonardi ran for 118 yards and a touchdown. His 59-yard TD run with under a minute to play in the third quarter extended South’s lead to two scores.
  • Neshaminy senior defensive lineman/tight end Nick Buchys played well in defeat. He caught two passes, made a big tackle on fourth down, forced a fumble, recorded a sack and stopped a South runner from scoring on the next-to-last play of the game.

They said it

CB South senior outside linebacker Jack Carver was happy to hold Neshaminy's star running back Markus Barnett to 101 yards and no scores. “We game-planned for him and kept him under his potential, which was very good for us.”

