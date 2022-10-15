ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. football: From top dog to underdogs, Eatherton, Hileman power Quakertown to big win

By Vince Paravecchia
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

NEWTOWN — It’s been a process rather than an event, but Quakertown is putting the pieces together to follow up on its undefeated, SOL Continental championship season of last year with another run at the postseason.

Given that it had to replace 18 seniors, it was going to be tough task when the season started. But after a 49-19 victory at Council Rock North Friday, the Panthers find themselves at 4-4 overall, 3-1 in SOL Continental play and right around the 16th seed in the upcoming District One 6A playoffs with two games to go.

Friday Night Highlights! Scores, stats, recaps & highlights from Week 8 football

"Defense had definitely stepped up,” Panthers running back/defensive back John Eatherton said. “It actually started on this field when we played (Council Rock) South."

That game was the first of two shutouts this year and started a stretch where the team gave up fewer than 10 points per game in its last four contests, three of which have been victories.

“Losing (the seniors), it was kind of an underdog mentality,” said senior running back and outside linebacker Brett Hileman. “We’ve got to want it.”

Both Hileman and Eatherton were on the 2021 squad that reached the district semifinals, with the former primarily on defense. They now share offensive back duties with Cody Jefferson, giving versatile quarterback Vince Micucci plenty of options to hand the ball to. All three found the end zone Friday night behind a dominant effort from a flourishing offensive line.

More: Some wins are sweeter than others. This was one for Broderick, Upper Moreland football

“I honestly think it all started with our defense,” Eatherton said. “It put a lightbulb in our heads that we can hang with these teams in our league."

The pair share more in common than just football. They’ve been friends since middle school and spend summers working in landscaping and contracting albeit not together. They are both also undecided on college and interested in trades.

Three things we’ve learned:

H.S. football: Jack Carver comes up big for CB South in win over Neshaminy

  1. Quakertown can make you pay for mistakes. The game turned on three drives in the second quarter. With the game tied at 6-6, the Panthers defense got a fourth-down stop and went on to score on a 1-yard, Eatherton run on the ensuing drive. On CR North’s next possession, another fourth-and-one resulted in a sack by Edward Bittner. Moments later, Eatherton scored again, and the next Indians' play proved to be intercepted by Max Morris. Micucci then found Eatherton on a beautiful 42-yard pass for another touchdown, and a tight game turned into a 28-6 halftime lead.
  2. Quakertown’s ground game is peaking. The Panthers ran for 298 yards and saw four players reach at least 45 yards.
  3. CR North can be explosive. All three of the Indians' touchdowns came via the big play. Quarterback Julian Matera made a great running throw and hit Jack Paessler on the first. He made a contested catch and then tiptoed down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown that tied the game. Running back Gavin Papp had a 79-yard touchdown run right through the gut of the defense in the third quarter, and with under one minute left to play, backup quarterback Jackson Farley found Vaugh Vanderslice for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Game balls:

  • John Eatherton, Quakertown : Eatherton scored twice on the ground and once on the aforementioned pass from Micucci, one of two catches for 66 yards on the night. He added 80 yards on the ground with 16 carries.
  • Brett Hileman, Quakertown : He found the end zone three times on just seven carries and finished with 45 yards.
  • Gavin Papp, CR North : He led all rushers with 120 yards on 14 touches, including his 79-yard score.

They said it:

“I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” Eatherton said of playing his senior season with Hileman.

