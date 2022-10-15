Read full article on original website
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured. The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets. Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road, Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
Graphic Video shows 2020 murder at Westport Light Rail Station
Baltimore Police have released graphic video of a murder at the Westport Light Rail Station, two-years ago.
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
Woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids, cops say
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrested a 17-year-old who had a loaded gun while walking near Glen Burnie High School on Monday. At around 3:20 pm., the school resource officers approached the subject, who was walking with another male, and conducted a search. One loaded gun was found, and the teen was arrested. ” At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department reported. The post 17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek shooter after Sunday morning gun death
A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Dover, and police are looking for whoever shot him. Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street around 1:15 a.m., police said. He'd been shot in...
40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night
Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard for a shots fired call. When police officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a regional trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information The post 40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
WMDT.com
Greensboro man arrested on drug charges in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Greensboro man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop late last week. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Felton Police officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that was flagged in reference to another investigation. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Jose Silva, and it was determined that he had .6 grams of cocaine on his person and drug paraphernalia items in the vehicle.
fox29.com
2 teens found shot dead next to vehicle in Pottstown double homicide, officials say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The deaths of two teenagers has sparked a homicide investigation in Pottstown, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Police found the male teens while responding to nine calls of shots fired near Fourth and Johnson street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 18-year-old and 17-year-old were...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are reportedly dead, and one seriously injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. It appeared one of the vehicles involved was on the wrong side of the road.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
