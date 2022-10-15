ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sonoma deputies shoot allegedly armed man

SONOMA, Calif. - Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man they say fired upon them while they investigated complaints of someone smashing car windows on Saturday. The armed suspect, who is in his 40s but has not been identified, was in critical condition on Sunday, officials said. The deputies were not injured by the gunfire.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders

STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County

The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 wounded in Walnut Creek shooting

Residents of a safe neighborhood in Walnut Creek were stunned that a party for high school students grew out of control and ended with one person being injured in a shooting. Police are investigating.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police explore getting robots armed with shotguns: report

Oakland police explore getting robots with shotguns. The Oakland Police Department is interested in acquiring robots that can shoot deadly weapons, according to reports. The idea is on hold, but a department subcommission has explored enabling remote-controlled robots to shoot projectiles. Such a device was used by Dallas police to...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman's Cancer Resource Center

Throughout October, we're showing support for those affected by breast cancer. Today, KTVU introduces you to the Woman's Cancer Resource Center, which is based in Berkeley. For more than 35 years, they have been helping people navigate all of the challenges that come during and after a cancer diagnosis.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One injured in shooting outside Walnut Creek house party

Walnut Creek Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near a house party of teenagers. Police said one person was shot and injured and are calling the case an attempted homicide investigation. A suspect has not been captured. An unidentified person was shot and taken to John Muir Medical...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

