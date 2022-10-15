Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Man assaults 3rd grader at Oakland school over alleged bullying, parents say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at an Oakland elementary school say a man walked on to campus and assaulted their 8-year-old son and another student because he thought they were bullying his family member. Oakland police were called to the school, but the parents say, so far there has been no...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents demand answers from Oakland school after autistic child roamed to Wendy's drive-thru
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents of an autistic child are demanding answers after he walked away from his Oakland elementary school, and was not found until hours later. This happened at the Manzanita Community School during its afterschool program. Dominic and Erikka Whitten say they still feel waves of panic thinking...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect charged with vehicular manslaughter in death of Walnut Creek salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A suspect was charged on Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a Walnut Creek salon owner. Arck Ramirez, 29, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. Both are felony charges.
KTVU FOX 2
Sonoma deputies shoot allegedly armed man
SONOMA, Calif. - Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man they say fired upon them while they investigated complaints of someone smashing car windows on Saturday. The armed suspect, who is in his 40s but has not been identified, was in critical condition on Sunday, officials said. The deputies were not injured by the gunfire.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police pursuit policy examined in wake of 2 bystander deaths
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policies are being scrutinized after a second innocent victim was killed in a chase in less than four months. On Tuesday, a memorial sat under the BART tracks at 69th Avenue and San Leandro Street in East Oakland for Agustin Coyotl, who was driving to work when a wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into his pickup truck.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders
STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
KTVU FOX 2
1 wounded in Walnut Creek shooting
Residents of a safe neighborhood in Walnut Creek were stunned that a party for high school students grew out of control and ended with one person being injured in a shooting. Police are investigating.
KTVU FOX 2
Innocent victim killed during OPD pursuit, while on his way to work, identified
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man on his way to work was killed Monday morning, when a suspect being chased by Oakland Police Department crashed into the victim's pickup truck. Neighbors, friends, and family said the victim killed in the pursuit is Agustin Coyotl. He's described as a hard worker and a good friend.
KTVU FOX 2
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
KTVU FOX 2
Deputies wound alleged shooter in Sonoma County
Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man who had fired upon them as they investigated complaints that someone was smashing car windows. The armed suspect, in his 40s, is in critical conditions, according to officials.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police explore getting robots armed with shotguns: report
Oakland police explore getting robots with shotguns. The Oakland Police Department is interested in acquiring robots that can shoot deadly weapons, according to reports. The idea is on hold, but a department subcommission has explored enabling remote-controlled robots to shoot projectiles. Such a device was used by Dallas police to...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's Cancer Resource Center
Throughout October, we're showing support for those affected by breast cancer. Today, KTVU introduces you to the Woman's Cancer Resource Center, which is based in Berkeley. For more than 35 years, they have been helping people navigate all of the challenges that come during and after a cancer diagnosis.
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton police say suspected serial killer was out hunting for next victim
STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton police said a suspected serial killer was out hunting for his next victim when he was taken into custody Saturday. 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was arrested in the early morning hours in a Stockton neighborhood, marking an end to a killing spree dating back to April of last year.
KTVU FOX 2
One injured in shooting outside Walnut Creek house party
Walnut Creek Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near a house party of teenagers. Police said one person was shot and injured and are calling the case an attempted homicide investigation. A suspect has not been captured. An unidentified person was shot and taken to John Muir Medical...
