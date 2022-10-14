Read full article on original website
Fulton Valley Farms Receives Tourism Marketing Grant
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Tourism has announced the Tourism Marketing Grant Program ecipients for 2022. The Tourism Marketing Grant is an ongoing grant program designed to assist tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects. Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe, along with Tourism staff, spent this week visiting each awardee’s location and congratulating them with a large, ceremonial check.
National Night Out in Potwin
Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
New Titleholders
Courtney Price–Dukes took home the top honors in Saturday when she was crowned Miss Augusta 2023. Her Social impact Initiative is “Aging out to Aging Forward: Fostering the Future” “My experience at the Miss Augusta pageant was nothing short of amazing. Being surrounded by passionate, educated women reminded me of my love for the Miss Kansas Organization.”
Elvis at the Elks Lodge
The El Dorado Elks Lodge has been serving the community for 101 years with 150 current members. Volunteers enjoy playing bingo with veterans, supporting the youth, law enforcement, cleaning up local highways, and donated $12,000 last year alone. Working hard to renovate their original building, the crew is excited to bring another fundraiser to the community.
Women in STEAM Workshop
On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., students from across Kansas are invited to attend a free STEAM workshop hosted by “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” at the Kansas Oil Museum. “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” is a non-profit organization that works to...
Butler Homeless Initiative
The Board of Directors of the Butler Homeless Initiative (BHI) is pleased to announce the election of three new Trustees: Stuart Funk, Drew Wilson and Isaac McNary. Captain Stuart Funk is a paramedic and is responsible for all Public Outreach and Community Education, Emergency Medical Services, Butler County. Captain Funk has advised BHI staff on CPR training, the use of naloxone, and the installation of EGD units to protect guests, staff and volunteers as well as the congregation of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Sixth-ranked Butler shuts out No. 17 Barton
EL DORADO – As the Jayhawk League regular season winds down, soccer teams are trying to ensure that they will be adequately prepared for the postseason. Butler’s women, ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA poll, couldn’t have asked for a better challenge Saturday. Not only did the...
Andover Central’s Maya Chon and Bryer Geoffroy win 5A doubles state championship
ANDOVER, Kansas—Andover Central senior Bryer Geoffroy just stood there at first, not sure how to react. However, there’s one thing she did know: she’s now a state champion. Geoffroy walked over to senior Maya Chon and the two hugged as the doubles pair avenged last year’s state...
TWICE AS NICE: Trojans win back-to-back team tennis titles
ANDOVER, Kansas—When you think of state champions, you think of senior-led teams with years of experience. That’s not always the case. The Andover girls’ tennis team clinch back-to-back state championships on Saturday afternoon with a senior on the roster. “This year wasn’t as smooth sailing at state...
