Baltimore Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Essex earlier on Tuesday. Aleyah Jackson was last seen wearing a maroon Aeropostale jacket and blue pants. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Baltimore Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify burning body discovered in East Baltimore
Police identify man whose body was found burning in East Baltimore & offer up to $6,000 reward for any information.
Baltimore Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect Captured In Surveillance Photo
Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect captured in a surveillance image. The image shows the suspect dressed in dark clothing in the middle of a street in the Southwest District, according to Baltimore police. The suspect is believed to be connected to a robbery investigation.
40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night
Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard for a shots fired call. When police officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a regional trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information The post 40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Found Fatally Near Southern Baltimore Park By Shooter At Large: Police
A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police announced. Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in the city to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located...
30-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 30-year-old man was shot yesterday morning in Central Baltimore. At 10:37 am, the Baltimore Police received a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived at a local hospital, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot on the 1500 Block of Russell Street during an argument. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 30-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash
OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line. His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a burning body found in the Eastern section of the city yesterday morning. Police responded to the 1000 Block of East 20th Street, and when they arrived the Fire Department was on the scene putting the fire out. Police found the remains of a man at the location. He was pronounced at the scene, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about the incident, please contact detectives The post Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.
Firefighters on the scene of apartment fire in Baltimore County
The Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at Cedar Heights Court. The fire has extended from a first-floor apartment to upper levels.
foxbaltimore.com
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Street near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a burning body
Nottingham MD
Towson man pleads guilty to fatal 2021 shooting in Trader Joe’s parking lot
TOWSON, MD—A Towson man has pled guilty to killing a man in a Trader Joe’s parking lot last year. Kevin Sharp, 22, on Monday pled guilty to first-degree murder in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Barry Ransom. On October 25, 2021, Baltimore County...
Missing York County Woman With Ties To Maryland Might Be In Danger: Police
A 59-year-old woman from central Pennsylvania is missing and might be in danger, police say. Janis Rainer was last at her home in Spring Garden Township on Monday, Oct. 17, according to area police. She is likely operating a silver 2019 Kia Rio Sedan, bearing PA registration LFG-8299, and does...
wnav.com
32 Year Old Anne Arundel Police Officer Faces Assault Charges in Baltimore
Officer Tyrell Thomas who has worked in the office of Community Affairs for two years faces misdemeanor charges from an incident that reportedly took place last week, on October 12. The Capital reports the officer's policing powers were suspended as soon as AACOPD was made aware of the assault charge. He's now on administrative leave with pay. The paper says Thomas' court date is set for December 1.
Baltimore Motorcyclist Shared Riding Videos Hours Before Crash That Killed Him
A community is coming together to support the family of a man killed while riding his motorcycle, only hours after he posted videos of him on his bike, according to GoFundMe. Ryan Reece fatally struck a minivan around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 while in the area of Renner Road and Leonardtown Road, according to The Baynet.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
Dropped iPhone may help police arrest person who robbed pizza delivery driver in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove […]
