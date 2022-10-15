ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Shore News Network

Baltimore Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Essex earlier on Tuesday. Aleyah Jackson was last seen wearing a maroon Aeropostale jacket and blue pants. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Baltimore Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night

Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard for a shots fired call. When police officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a regional trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information The post 40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 30-year-old man was shot yesterday morning in Central Baltimore. At 10:37 am, the Baltimore Police received a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived at a local hospital, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot on the 1500 Block of Russell Street during an argument. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 30-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash

OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line.  His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a burning body found in the Eastern section of the city yesterday morning. Police responded to the 1000 Block of East 20th Street, and when they arrived the Fire Department was on the scene putting the fire out. Police found the remains of a man at the location. He was pronounced at the scene, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about the incident, please contact detectives The post Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

32 Year Old Anne Arundel Police Officer Faces Assault Charges in Baltimore

Officer Tyrell Thomas who has worked in the office of Community Affairs for two years faces misdemeanor charges from an incident that reportedly took place last week, on October 12. The Capital reports the officer's policing powers were suspended as soon as AACOPD was made aware of the assault charge. He's now on administrative leave with pay. The paper says Thomas' court date is set for December 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

